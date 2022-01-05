Running back non-PPR rankings for Week 18 fantasy football

It is Week 18 of the NFL season. As weird as it is to say that, it’s still true and there are even plenty of fantasy football championships still going on. And thankfully, this is a good season for a Week 18 fantasy championship, as there are only two or three teams that will likely rest players this week.

Injury/rest news

Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon, Packers

There is nothing official, but it is unlikely that either of the Packers top 2 running backs will see a lot of work on Sunday due to the game having no meaning for them. Patrick Taylor could be in for a good workload, but we could also get a half out of the starters. It will be a tough situation to navigate.

James Conner, Cardinals

Conner appeared close to returning in Week 17, so he should have a good chance of doing so in Week 18.

Derrick Henry, Titans

Henry will return to practice this week, but he likely won’t play until the playoffs.

Joe Mixon, Bengals

If the Chiefs win on Saturday, Mixon would probably be rested in Week 18 since the Bengals wouldn’t have a chance at the No. 1 seed.

Miles Sanders, Eagles

Head coach Nick Siranni expects Sanders to sit out Week 18 with his hand injury. The Eagles don’t have much to play for in this game and Sanders is hurt.

Boston Scott, Jordan Howard, Eagles

Both running backs were placed on the COVID-19 list. Even if they are cleared in time to play, they aren’t locks to get much work this week.

Clyde-Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs

Edwards-Helaire didn’t practice Tuesday, but his coach says there is still a chance he plays against Denver.

Cam Akers, Rams

Head coach Sean McVay believes Akers will be ready to return for Week 18 against the 49ers. Sony Michel will remain the lead back.

Michael Carter, Jets

Carter is in the concussion protocol for Week 18. He has a chance to be cleared to play.

Ronald Jones, Buccaneers

Jones is getting an MRI on his injured ankle. The Bucs will probably play to win in Week 18, but they won’t force their injured players to play since they already have the division title wrapped up. Ke’Shawn Vaughn could see a good workload along with Le’Veon Bell.