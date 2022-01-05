 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Running back non-PPR rankings for Week 18 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best non-PPR running backs going in Week 18 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

It is Week 18 of the NFL season. As weird as it is to say that, it’s still true and there are even plenty of fantasy football championships still going on. And thankfully, this is a good season for a Week 18 fantasy championship, as there are only two or three teams that will likely rest players this week.

Injury/rest news

Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon, Packers

There is nothing official, but it is unlikely that either of the Packers top 2 running backs will see a lot of work on Sunday due to the game having no meaning for them. Patrick Taylor could be in for a good workload, but we could also get a half out of the starters. It will be a tough situation to navigate.

James Conner, Cardinals

Conner appeared close to returning in Week 17, so he should have a good chance of doing so in Week 18.

Derrick Henry, Titans

Henry will return to practice this week, but he likely won’t play until the playoffs.

Joe Mixon, Bengals

If the Chiefs win on Saturday, Mixon would probably be rested in Week 18 since the Bengals wouldn’t have a chance at the No. 1 seed.

Miles Sanders, Eagles

Head coach Nick Siranni expects Sanders to sit out Week 18 with his hand injury. The Eagles don’t have much to play for in this game and Sanders is hurt.

Boston Scott, Jordan Howard, Eagles

Both running backs were placed on the COVID-19 list. Even if they are cleared in time to play, they aren’t locks to get much work this week.

Clyde-Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs

Edwards-Helaire didn’t practice Tuesday, but his coach says there is still a chance he plays against Denver.

Cam Akers, Rams

Head coach Sean McVay believes Akers will be ready to return for Week 18 against the 49ers. Sony Michel will remain the lead back.

Michael Carter, Jets

Carter is in the concussion protocol for Week 18. He has a chance to be cleared to play.

Ronald Jones, Buccaneers

Jones is getting an MRI on his injured ankle. The Bucs will probably play to win in Week 18, but they won’t force their injured players to play since they already have the division title wrapped up. Ke’Shawn Vaughn could see a good workload along with Le’Veon Bell.

Running back non-PPR rankings Week 18

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Jonathan Taylor IND @ JAC
2 Austin Ekeler LAC @ LV
3 Alvin Kamara NO @ ATL
4 Dalvin Cook MIN vs CHI
5 Nick Chubb CLE vs CIN
6 David Montgomery CHI @ MIN
7 Joe Mixon CIN @ CLE
8 Najee Harris PIT @ BAL
9 Josh Jacobs LV vs LAC
10 Rashaad Penny SEA @ ARI
11 Sony Michel LAR vs SF
12 Elijah Mitchell SF @ LAR
13 Rhamondre Stevenson NE @ MIA
14 Devin Singletary BUF vs NYJ
15 Darrel Williams KC @ DEN
16 D'Andre Swift DET vs GB
17 Antonio Gibson WAS @ NYG
18 Javonte Williams DEN vs KC
19 Ezekiel Elliott DAL @ PHI
20 Boston Scott PHI vs DAL
21 Melvin Gordon III DEN vs KC
22 Saquon Barkley NYG vs WAS
23 Damien Harris NE @ MIA
24 James Conner ARI vs SEA
25 D'Onta Foreman TEN @ HOU
26 Patrick Taylor Jr. GB @ DET
27 Devonta Freeman BAL vs PIT
28 Chase Edmonds ARI vs SEA
29 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs NO
30 Tony Pollard DAL @ PHI
31 Dare Ogunbowale JAC vs IND
32 Rex Burkhead HOU vs TEN
33 Tevin Coleman NYJ @ BUF
34 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF @ LAR
35 Jamaal Williams DET vs GB
36 Ronald Jones II TB vs CAR
37 Kareem Hunt CLE vs CIN
38 Michael Carter NYJ @ BUF
39 AJ Dillon GB @ DET
40 Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB vs CAR
41 Ty Johnson NYJ @ BUF
42 Mike Davis ATL vs NO
43 Chuba Hubbard CAR @ TB
44 Devontae Booker NYG vs WAS
45 Derrick Gore KC @ DEN
46 Duke Johnson Jr. MIA vs NE
48 Le'Veon Bell TB vs CAR
49 Jordan Howard PHI vs DAL
50 Aaron Jones GB @ DET
51 Jaret Patterson WAS @ NYG
52 Justin Jackson LAC @ LV
53 Craig Reynolds DET vs GB
54 Mark Ingram II NO @ ATL
55 Jeremy McNichols TEN @ HOU
56 Latavius Murray BAL vs PIT
57 Alexander Mattison MIN vs CHI
58 Austin Walter NYJ @ BUF
59 Nyheim Hines IND @ JAC
60 Ameer Abdullah CAR @ TB
61 Dontrell Hilliard TEN @ HOU
62 Phillip Lindsay MIA vs NE
63 Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs DAL
64 Cam Akers LAR vs SF
65 Zack Moss BUF vs NYJ
66 Peyton Barber LV vs LAC
67 Brandon Bolden NE @ MIA
68 DeeJay Dallas SEA @ ARI
69 Myles Gaskin MIA vs NE
70 D'Ernest Johnson CLE vs CIN
71 Samaje Perine CIN @ CLE
72 David Johnson HOU vs TEN
73 Khalil Herbert CHI @ MIN
74 Alex Collins SEA @ ARI
75 Ryquell Armstead JAC vs IND
76 JaMycal Hasty SF @ LAR
77 Royce Freeman HOU vs TEN
78 Benny Snell Jr. PIT @ BAL
79 Jonathan Williams WAS @ NYG
80 Wendell Smallwood WAS @ NYG
81 Eno Benjamin ARI vs SEA
82 Kyle Juszczyk SF @ LAR
83 Damien Williams CHI @ MIN
84 Joshua Kelley LAC @ LV
85 Wayne Gallman Jr. MIN vs CHI
86 Michael Burton KC @ DEN
87 Kene Nwangwu MIN vs CHI
88 Nathan Cottrell JAC vs IND
89 Travis Homer SEA @ ARI
90 Corey Clement DAL @ PHI
91 Deon Jackson IND @ JAC
92 Jake Funk LAR vs SF
93 Ty Montgomery NO @ ATL
94 Jalen Richard LV vs LAC
95 Elijhaa Penny NYG vs WAS
96 Godwin Igwebuike DET vs GB
97 Jakob Johnson NE @ MIA
98 Demetric Felton CLE vs CIN
99 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC @ DEN

