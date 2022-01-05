Running back non-PPR rankings for Week 18 fantasy football

It is Week 18 of the NFL season. As weird as it is to say that, it’s still true and there are even plenty of fantasy football championships still going on. And thankfully, this is a good season for a Week 18 fantasy championship, as there are only two or three teams that will likely rest players this week.
Injury/rest news
Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon, Packers
There is nothing official, but it is unlikely that either of the Packers top 2 running backs will see a lot of work on Sunday due to the game having no meaning for them. Patrick Taylor could be in for a good workload, but we could also get a half out of the starters. It will be a tough situation to navigate.
James Conner, Cardinals
Conner appeared close to returning in Week 17, so he should have a good chance of doing so in Week 18.
Derrick Henry, Titans
Henry will return to practice this week, but he likely won’t play until the playoffs.
Joe Mixon, Bengals
If the Chiefs win on Saturday, Mixon would probably be rested in Week 18 since the Bengals wouldn’t have a chance at the No. 1 seed.
Miles Sanders, Eagles
Head coach Nick Siranni expects Sanders to sit out Week 18 with his hand injury. The Eagles don’t have much to play for in this game and Sanders is hurt.
Boston Scott, Jordan Howard, Eagles
Both running backs were placed on the COVID-19 list. Even if they are cleared in time to play, they aren’t locks to get much work this week.
Clyde-Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs
Edwards-Helaire didn’t practice Tuesday, but his coach says there is still a chance he plays against Denver.
Cam Akers, Rams
Head coach Sean McVay believes Akers will be ready to return for Week 18 against the 49ers. Sony Michel will remain the lead back.
Michael Carter, Jets
Carter is in the concussion protocol for Week 18. He has a chance to be cleared to play.
Ronald Jones, Buccaneers
Jones is getting an MRI on his injured ankle. The Bucs will probably play to win in Week 18, but they won’t force their injured players to play since they already have the division title wrapped up. Ke’Shawn Vaughn could see a good workload along with Le’Veon Bell.
Running back non-PPR rankings Week 18
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|@ JAC
|2
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|@ LV
|3
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|@ ATL
|4
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|vs CHI
|5
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|vs CIN
|6
|David Montgomery
|CHI
|@ MIN
|7
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|@ CLE
|8
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|@ BAL
|9
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|vs LAC
|10
|Rashaad Penny
|SEA
|@ ARI
|11
|Sony Michel
|LAR
|vs SF
|12
|Elijah Mitchell
|SF
|@ LAR
|13
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|@ MIA
|14
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|vs NYJ
|15
|Darrel Williams
|KC
|@ DEN
|16
|D'Andre Swift
|DET
|vs GB
|17
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|@ NYG
|18
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|vs KC
|19
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|@ PHI
|20
|Boston Scott
|PHI
|vs DAL
|21
|Melvin Gordon III
|DEN
|vs KC
|22
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|vs WAS
|23
|Damien Harris
|NE
|@ MIA
|24
|James Conner
|ARI
|vs SEA
|25
|D'Onta Foreman
|TEN
|@ HOU
|26
|Patrick Taylor Jr.
|GB
|@ DET
|27
|Devonta Freeman
|BAL
|vs PIT
|28
|Chase Edmonds
|ARI
|vs SEA
|29
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|vs NO
|30
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|@ PHI
|31
|Dare Ogunbowale
|JAC
|vs IND
|32
|Rex Burkhead
|HOU
|vs TEN
|33
|Tevin Coleman
|NYJ
|@ BUF
|34
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|SF
|@ LAR
|35
|Jamaal Williams
|DET
|vs GB
|36
|Ronald Jones II
|TB
|vs CAR
|37
|Kareem Hunt
|CLE
|vs CIN
|38
|Michael Carter
|NYJ
|@ BUF
|39
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|@ DET
|40
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|TB
|vs CAR
|41
|Ty Johnson
|NYJ
|@ BUF
|42
|Mike Davis
|ATL
|vs NO
|43
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|@ TB
|44
|Devontae Booker
|NYG
|vs WAS
|45
|Derrick Gore
|KC
|@ DEN
|46
|Duke Johnson Jr.
|MIA
|vs NE
|48
|Le'Veon Bell
|TB
|vs CAR
|49
|Jordan Howard
|PHI
|vs DAL
|50
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|@ DET
|51
|Jaret Patterson
|WAS
|@ NYG
|52
|Justin Jackson
|LAC
|@ LV
|53
|Craig Reynolds
|DET
|vs GB
|54
|Mark Ingram II
|NO
|@ ATL
|55
|Jeremy McNichols
|TEN
|@ HOU
|56
|Latavius Murray
|BAL
|vs PIT
|57
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|vs CHI
|58
|Austin Walter
|NYJ
|@ BUF
|59
|Nyheim Hines
|IND
|@ JAC
|60
|Ameer Abdullah
|CAR
|@ TB
|61
|Dontrell Hilliard
|TEN
|@ HOU
|62
|Phillip Lindsay
|MIA
|vs NE
|63
|Kenneth Gainwell
|PHI
|vs DAL
|64
|Cam Akers
|LAR
|vs SF
|65
|Zack Moss
|BUF
|vs NYJ
|66
|Peyton Barber
|LV
|vs LAC
|67
|Brandon Bolden
|NE
|@ MIA
|68
|DeeJay Dallas
|SEA
|@ ARI
|69
|Myles Gaskin
|MIA
|vs NE
|70
|D'Ernest Johnson
|CLE
|vs CIN
|71
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|@ CLE
|72
|David Johnson
|HOU
|vs TEN
|73
|Khalil Herbert
|CHI
|@ MIN
|74
|Alex Collins
|SEA
|@ ARI
|75
|Ryquell Armstead
|JAC
|vs IND
|76
|JaMycal Hasty
|SF
|@ LAR
|77
|Royce Freeman
|HOU
|vs TEN
|78
|Benny Snell Jr.
|PIT
|@ BAL
|79
|Jonathan Williams
|WAS
|@ NYG
|80
|Wendell Smallwood
|WAS
|@ NYG
|81
|Eno Benjamin
|ARI
|vs SEA
|82
|Kyle Juszczyk
|SF
|@ LAR
|83
|Damien Williams
|CHI
|@ MIN
|84
|Joshua Kelley
|LAC
|@ LV
|85
|Wayne Gallman Jr.
|MIN
|vs CHI
|86
|Michael Burton
|KC
|@ DEN
|87
|Kene Nwangwu
|MIN
|vs CHI
|88
|Nathan Cottrell
|JAC
|vs IND
|89
|Travis Homer
|SEA
|@ ARI
|90
|Corey Clement
|DAL
|@ PHI
|91
|Deon Jackson
|IND
|@ JAC
|92
|Jake Funk
|LAR
|vs SF
|93
|Ty Montgomery
|NO
|@ ATL
|94
|Jalen Richard
|LV
|vs LAC
|95
|Elijhaa Penny
|NYG
|vs WAS
|96
|Godwin Igwebuike
|DET
|vs GB
|97
|Jakob Johnson
|NE
|@ MIA
|98
|Demetric Felton
|CLE
|vs CIN
|99
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|KC
|@ DEN