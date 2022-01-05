 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Running back PPR rankings for Week 18 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR running backs going in Week 18 for fantasy football.

By Chet Gresham
If you made it to Week 18, congratulations! It’s time to take home that fantasy football championship. Clear some space in the trophy case and let us help you set those lineups with our Week 18 PPR running back rankings.

Injury news

Eagles RB Miles Sanders missed Week 17 with a broken hand, and with the Eagles clinching their Wild Card spot, he might get a little bit of extra time to rest it. There’s not a ton of incentive for him to return in Week 18 if not fully ready.

Derrick Henry (still a top-20 RB despite playing just eight games) could be set to return in Week 18 as he recovers from foot surgery. Reports have been positive that Henry could be available to the Titans if needed, and with a potential first round bye on the line, they might be inclined to activate him ahead of Week 18. The Titans will face their AFC South rival in the Texans this week, who have upset a couple of good teams this year — including their first meeting of 2021 in Week 11.

We could see another big injury activation this week, as Rams RB Cam Akers is set to make his season premier after suffering a torn Achilles ahead of the 2021 NFL season. He’d be a risky play in the championship if activated however, with his touch total questionable as he returns from injury.

The Bucs continue with their injury woes, as backups Ronald Jones (ankle) and Ke’Shawn Vaughn (ribs) are added to the list. Both are uncertain for Week 18, but if they weren’t good to go, it might be Le’Veon Bell that sees the work.

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire continues to manage a shoulder injury that continues to have him sidelined in practice as of Tuesday. Reports indicate that he could still have a chance to play, but we’ll want to see at least a limited time practice session ahead of Sunday.

Who could sit in Week 18?

The two teams most likely to sit players in Week 18 are the Eagles and Packers, as they are situated at the No. 1 seed and with a Wild Card berth, respectively. As noted above, Miles Sanders is recovering from a broken hand, so we could see the team sit (or limit the touches of) Boston Scott. Jordan Howard isn’t 100% healthy either, with a stinger, so we can probably bet on rookie Kenny Gainwell to take lead of the backfield. For the Packers, it seems likely that Aaron Jones will sit, but the real question mark heading into Sunday will be teammate AJ Dillon. He’s had an excellent sophomore season, totaling 1,049 scrimmage yards and 7 TDs on 206 touches. He could see some limited work, but it’s likely we’ll see third-string Patrick Taylor out there for the bulk of RB snaps, who totaled 18 yards on six rush attempts in Week 17.

Running back PPR rankings for Week 18

Rk Name Team Opp
1 Jonathan Taylor IND @ JAC
2 Austin Ekeler LAC @ LV
3 Alvin Kamara NO @ ATL
4 Dalvin Cook MIN vs CHI
5 Nick Chubb CLE vs CIN
6 David Montgomery CHI @ MIN
7 Joe Mixon CIN @ CLE
8 Najee Harris PIT @ BAL
9 Josh Jacobs LV vs LAC
10 Elijah Mitchell SF @ LAR
11 Rashaad Penny SEA @ ARI
12 Devin Singletary BUF vs NYJ
13 Darrel Williams KC @ DEN
14 Sony Michel LAR vs SF
15 D'Andre Swift DET vs GB
16 Rhamondre Stevenson NE @ MIA
17 D'Onta Foreman TEN @ HOU
18 Antonio Gibson WAS @ NYG
19 Javonte Williams DEN vs KC
20 Boston Scott PHI vs DAL
21 Ezekiel Elliott DAL @ PHI
22 Saquon Barkley NYG vs WAS
23 Melvin Gordon III DEN vs KC
24 James Conner ARI vs SEA
25 Chase Edmonds ARI vs SEA
26 Damien Harris NE @ MIA
27 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs NO
28 Devonta Freeman BAL vs PIT
29 Dare Ogunbowale JAC vs IND
30 Rex Burkhead HOU vs TEN
31 Patrick Taylor Jr. GB @ DET
32 Tony Pollard DAL @ PHI
33 Jamaal Williams DET vs GB
34 Tevin Coleman NYJ @ BUF
35 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF @ LAR
36 Duke Johnson Jr. MIA vs NE
37 Kareem Hunt CLE vs CIN
38 Ronald Jones II TB vs CAR
39 Michael Carter NYJ @ BUF
40 Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB vs CAR
41 Ty Johnson NYJ @ BUF
42 Mike Davis ATL vs NO
43 AJ Dillon GB @ DET
44 Chuba Hubbard CAR @ TB
45 Devontae Booker NYG vs WAS
46 Le'Veon Bell TB vs CAR
47 Jordan Howard PHI vs DAL
48 Aaron Jones GB @ DET
49 Justin Jackson LAC @ LV
50 Derrick Gore KC @ DEN
51 Jaret Patterson WAS @ NYG
52 Nyheim Hines IND @ JAC
53 Jeremy McNichols TEN @ HOU
54 Mark Ingram II NO @ ATL
55 Latavius Murray BAL vs PIT
56 Alexander Mattison MIN vs CHI
57 Craig Reynolds DET vs GB
58 Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs DAL
59 Dontrell Hilliard TEN @ HOU
60 Ameer Abdullah CAR @ TB
61 Phillip Lindsay MIA vs NE
62 Austin Walter NYJ @ BUF
63 Zack Moss BUF vs NYJ
64 DeeJay Dallas SEA @ ARI
65 Peyton Barber LV vs LAC
66 Cam Akers LAR vs SF
67 Brandon Bolden NE @ MIA
68 Myles Gaskin MIA vs NE
69 Samaje Perine CIN @ CLE
70 D'Ernest Johnson CLE vs CIN
71 David Johnson HOU vs TEN
72 Khalil Herbert CHI @ MIN
73 Alex Collins SEA @ ARI
74 JaMycal Hasty SF @ LAR
75 Jonathan Williams WAS @ NYG
76 Royce Freeman HOU vs TEN
77 Kyle Juszczyk SF @ LAR
78 Ryquell Armstead JAC vs IND
79 Michael Burton KC @ DEN
80 Benny Snell Jr. PIT @ BAL
81 Damien Williams CHI @ MIN
82 Eno Benjamin ARI vs SEA
83 Joshua Kelley LAC @ LV
84 Wendell Smallwood WAS @ NYG
85 Kene Nwangwu MIN vs CHI
86 Wayne Gallman Jr. MIN vs CHI
87 Travis Homer SEA @ ARI
88 Jalen Richard LV vs LAC
89 Ty Montgomery NO @ ATL
90 Corey Clement DAL @ PHI
91 Reggie Bonnafon CAR @ TB
92 Jake Funk LAR vs SF
93 Demetric Felton CLE vs CIN
94 Nathan Cottrell JAC vs IND
95 Elijhaa Penny NYG vs WAS
96 Keith Smith ATL vs NO
97 Deon Jackson IND @ JAC
98 Jakob Johnson NE @ MIA
99 Godwin Igwebuike DET vs GB
100 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC @ DEN

