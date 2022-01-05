Running back PPR rankings for Week 18 fantasy football

If you made it to Week 18, congratulations! It’s time to take home that fantasy football championship. Clear some space in the trophy case and let us help you set those lineups with our Week 18 PPR running back rankings.

Injury news

Eagles RB Miles Sanders missed Week 17 with a broken hand, and with the Eagles clinching their Wild Card spot, he might get a little bit of extra time to rest it. There’s not a ton of incentive for him to return in Week 18 if not fully ready.

Derrick Henry (still a top-20 RB despite playing just eight games) could be set to return in Week 18 as he recovers from foot surgery. Reports have been positive that Henry could be available to the Titans if needed, and with a potential first round bye on the line, they might be inclined to activate him ahead of Week 18. The Titans will face their AFC South rival in the Texans this week, who have upset a couple of good teams this year — including their first meeting of 2021 in Week 11.

We could see another big injury activation this week, as Rams RB Cam Akers is set to make his season premier after suffering a torn Achilles ahead of the 2021 NFL season. He’d be a risky play in the championship if activated however, with his touch total questionable as he returns from injury.

The Bucs continue with their injury woes, as backups Ronald Jones (ankle) and Ke’Shawn Vaughn (ribs) are added to the list. Both are uncertain for Week 18, but if they weren’t good to go, it might be Le’Veon Bell that sees the work.

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire continues to manage a shoulder injury that continues to have him sidelined in practice as of Tuesday. Reports indicate that he could still have a chance to play, but we’ll want to see at least a limited time practice session ahead of Sunday.

Who could sit in Week 18?

The two teams most likely to sit players in Week 18 are the Eagles and Packers, as they are situated at the No. 1 seed and with a Wild Card berth, respectively. As noted above, Miles Sanders is recovering from a broken hand, so we could see the team sit (or limit the touches of) Boston Scott. Jordan Howard isn’t 100% healthy either, with a stinger, so we can probably bet on rookie Kenny Gainwell to take lead of the backfield. For the Packers, it seems likely that Aaron Jones will sit, but the real question mark heading into Sunday will be teammate AJ Dillon. He’s had an excellent sophomore season, totaling 1,049 scrimmage yards and 7 TDs on 206 touches. He could see some limited work, but it’s likely we’ll see third-string Patrick Taylor out there for the bulk of RB snaps, who totaled 18 yards on six rush attempts in Week 17.