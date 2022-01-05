Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 18 fantasy football

It is Week 18 of the NFL season. As weird as it is to say that, it’s still true and there are even plenty of fantasy football championships still going on. And thankfully, this is a good season for a Week 18 fantasy championship, as there are only two or three teams that will likely rest players this week.

Injury/rest news

Davante Adams, Packers

The Packers plan to play their starters, but they have nothing to gain from winning this game. We’ll likely see them play enough to show they are ready to and in synch, but I doubt they play past halftime.

Bengals receivers

Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd all have plenty of fantasy appeal, but if the Chiefs win on Saturday, they won’t have a lot to play for and could rest.

Michael Gallup, Cowboys

Gallup is done for the season with an ACL tear. Cedrick Wilson will take over his role moving forward.

Antonio Brown, Buccaneers

Brown will be released by Tampa Bay, while Chris Godwin is done for the season with an injury. That leaves Mike Evans as the go-to receiver heading into the playoffs. Tyler Johnson, Breshad Perriman and Cyril Grayson will all need to step up.

Julio Jones, Titans

Jones has returned from the COVID-19 list and should play in a must win game for the No. 1 seed in Week 18.

Elijah Moore, Jets

Moore has a chance to play this week against the Bills.