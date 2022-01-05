 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 18 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best non-PPR wide receivers going in Week 18 for fantasy football.

By Chet Gresham
Hunter Renfrow #13 of the Las Vegas Raiders returns a punt during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

It is Week 18 of the NFL season. As weird as it is to say that, it’s still true and there are even plenty of fantasy football championships still going on. And thankfully, this is a good season for a Week 18 fantasy championship, as there are only two or three teams that will likely rest players this week.

Injury/rest news

Davante Adams, Packers

The Packers plan to play their starters, but they have nothing to gain from winning this game. We’ll likely see them play enough to show they are ready to and in synch, but I doubt they play past halftime.

Bengals receivers

Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd all have plenty of fantasy appeal, but if the Chiefs win on Saturday, they won’t have a lot to play for and could rest.

Michael Gallup, Cowboys

Gallup is done for the season with an ACL tear. Cedrick Wilson will take over his role moving forward.

Antonio Brown, Buccaneers

Brown will be released by Tampa Bay, while Chris Godwin is done for the season with an injury. That leaves Mike Evans as the go-to receiver heading into the playoffs. Tyler Johnson, Breshad Perriman and Cyril Grayson will all need to step up.

Julio Jones, Titans

Jones has returned from the COVID-19 list and should play in a must win game for the No. 1 seed in Week 18.

Elijah Moore, Jets

Moore has a chance to play this week against the Bills.

WR Standard Rankings Week 18

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Cooper Kupp LAR vs SF
2 Deebo Samuel SF @ LAR
3 Tyreek Hill KC @ DEN
4 Justin Jefferson MIN vs CHI
5 Stefon Diggs BUF vs NYJ
6 Ja'Marr Chase CIN @ CLE
7 A.J. Brown TEN @ HOU
8 Mike Evans TB vs CAR
9 Diontae Johnson PIT @ BAL
10 Tee Higgins CIN @ CLE
11 CeeDee Lamb DAL @ PHI
12 Keenan Allen LAC @ LV
13 D.K. Metcalf SEA @ ARI
14 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs GB
15 Jaylen Waddle MIA vs NE
16 Hunter Renfrow LV vs LAC
17 Michael Pittman Jr. IND @ JAC
18 Cyril Grayson Jr. TB vs CAR
19 Tyler Lockett SEA @ ARI
20 Odell Beckham Jr. LAR vs SF
21 Brandin Cooks HOU vs TEN
22 Christian Kirk ARI vs SEA
23 DJ Moore CAR @ TB
24 Amari Cooper DAL @ PHI
25 Marquise Brown BAL vs PIT
26 Van Jefferson LAR vs SF
27 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs NO
28 Brandon Aiyuk SF @ LAR
29 Mike Williams LAC @ LV
30 Terry McLaurin WAS @ NYG
31 Darnell Mooney CHI @ MIN
32 Chase Claypool PIT @ BAL
33 Russell Gage ATL vs NO
34 Elijah Moore NYJ @ BUF
35 DeVante Parker MIA vs NE
36 Jakobi Meyers NE @ MIA
37 Tyler Boyd CIN @ CLE
38 K.J. Osborn MIN vs CHI
39 A.J. Green ARI vs SEA
40 Kendrick Bourne NE @ MIA
41 Jerry Jeudy DEN vs KC
42 Braxton Berrios NYJ @ BUF
43 Jarvis Landry CLE vs CIN
44 Josh Reynolds DET vs GB
45 Gabriel Davis BUF vs NYJ
46 Courtland Sutton DEN vs KC
47 Rashod Bateman BAL vs PIT
48 Cole Beasley BUF vs NYJ
49 Marquez Callaway NO @ ATL
50 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC vs IND
51 Julio Jones TEN @ HOU
52 Joshua Palmer LAC @ LV
53 DeVonta Smith PHI vs DAL
54 Breshad Perriman TB vs CAR
55 Laquon Treadwell JAC vs IND
56 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE vs CIN
57 Zay Jones LV vs LAC
58 Kenny Golladay NYG vs WAS
59 Cedrick Wilson Jr. DAL @ PHI
60 Isaiah McKenzie BUF vs NYJ
61 Kadarius Toney NYG vs WAS
62 Allen Robinson II CHI @ MIN
63 Davante Adams GB @ DET
64 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB @ DET
65 Allen Lazard GB @ DET
66 Tim Patrick DEN vs KC
67 Jamison Crowder NYJ @ BUF
68 Robby Anderson CAR @ TB
69 T.Y. Hilton IND @ JAC
70 Mecole Hardman KC @ DEN
71 Tyler Johnson TB vs CAR
72 Antoine Wesley ARI vs SEA
73 Jalen Guyton LAC @ LV
74 Byron Pringle KC @ DEN
75 Emmanuel Sanders BUF vs NYJ
76 Nelson Agholor NE @ MIA
77 Quez Watkins PHI vs DAL
78 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC vs IND
79 Rondale Moore ARI vs SEA
80 Nico Collins HOU vs TEN
81 DeSean Jackson LV vs LAC
82 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN @ HOU
83 Jauan Jennings SF @ LAR
84 Demarcus Robinson KC @ DEN
85 Tre'Quan Smith NO @ ATL
86 Scotty Miller TB vs CAR
87 Bryan Edwards LV vs LAC
88 DeAndre Carter WAS @ NYG
89 Damiere Byrd CHI @ MIN
90 Kristian Wilkerson NE @ MIA
91 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL vs NO
92 Malik Taylor GB @ DET
93 Jalen Reagor PHI vs DAL
94 Darius Slayton NYG vs WAS
95 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ @ BUF
96 Kalif Raymond DET vs GB
97 Tavon Austin JAC vs IND
98 Adam Humphries WAS @ NYG
99 Pharoh Cooper NYG vs WAS
100 Zach Pascal IND @ JAC
101 Noah Brown DAL @ PHI
102 Lil'Jordan Humphrey NO @ ATL
103 Ray-Ray McCloud PIT @ BAL
104 Rashard Higgins CLE vs CIN
105 D'Wayne Eskridge SEA @ ARI
106 Malik Turner DAL @ PHI
107 James Washington PIT @ BAL
108 Chris Conley HOU vs TEN
109 Ashton Dulin IND @ JAC
110 Curtis Samuel WAS @ NYG
111 Cam Sims WAS @ NYG
112 Demetric Felton CLE vs CIN

More From DraftKings Nation