Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 18 fantasy football

It is Week 18 of the NFL season. As weird as it is to say that, it’s still true and there are even plenty of fantasy football championships still going on. And thankfully, this is a good season for a Week 18 fantasy championship, as there are only two or three teams that will likely rest players this week.
Injury/rest news
Davante Adams, Packers
The Packers plan to play their starters, but they have nothing to gain from winning this game. We’ll likely see them play enough to show they are ready to and in synch, but I doubt they play past halftime.
Bengals receivers
Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd all have plenty of fantasy appeal, but if the Chiefs win on Saturday, they won’t have a lot to play for and could rest.
Michael Gallup, Cowboys
Gallup is done for the season with an ACL tear. Cedrick Wilson will take over his role moving forward.
Antonio Brown, Buccaneers
Brown will be released by Tampa Bay, while Chris Godwin is done for the season with an injury. That leaves Mike Evans as the go-to receiver heading into the playoffs. Tyler Johnson, Breshad Perriman and Cyril Grayson will all need to step up.
Julio Jones, Titans
Jones has returned from the COVID-19 list and should play in a must win game for the No. 1 seed in Week 18.
Elijah Moore, Jets
Moore has a chance to play this week against the Bills.
WR Standard Rankings Week 18
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|vs SF
|2
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|@ LAR
|3
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|@ DEN
|4
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|vs CHI
|5
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|vs NYJ
|6
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|@ CLE
|7
|A.J. Brown
|TEN
|@ HOU
|8
|Mike Evans
|TB
|vs CAR
|9
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|@ BAL
|10
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|@ CLE
|11
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|@ PHI
|12
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|@ LV
|13
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|@ ARI
|14
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|vs GB
|15
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|vs NE
|16
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|vs LAC
|17
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|@ JAC
|18
|Cyril Grayson Jr.
|TB
|vs CAR
|19
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|@ ARI
|20
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|LAR
|vs SF
|21
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|vs TEN
|22
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|vs SEA
|23
|DJ Moore
|CAR
|@ TB
|24
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|@ PHI
|25
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|vs PIT
|26
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|vs SF
|27
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|vs NO
|28
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|@ LAR
|29
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|@ LV
|30
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|@ NYG
|31
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|@ MIN
|32
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|@ BAL
|33
|Russell Gage
|ATL
|vs NO
|34
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|@ BUF
|35
|DeVante Parker
|MIA
|vs NE
|36
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|@ MIA
|37
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|@ CLE
|38
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|vs CHI
|39
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|vs SEA
|40
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|@ MIA
|41
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|vs KC
|42
|Braxton Berrios
|NYJ
|@ BUF
|43
|Jarvis Landry
|CLE
|vs CIN
|44
|Josh Reynolds
|DET
|vs GB
|45
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|vs NYJ
|46
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|vs KC
|47
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|vs PIT
|48
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|vs NYJ
|49
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|@ ATL
|50
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAC
|vs IND
|51
|Julio Jones
|TEN
|@ HOU
|52
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|@ LV
|53
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|vs DAL
|54
|Breshad Perriman
|TB
|vs CAR
|55
|Laquon Treadwell
|JAC
|vs IND
|56
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|vs CIN
|57
|Zay Jones
|LV
|vs LAC
|58
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|vs WAS
|59
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|DAL
|@ PHI
|60
|Isaiah McKenzie
|BUF
|vs NYJ
|61
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|vs WAS
|62
|Allen Robinson II
|CHI
|@ MIN
|63
|Davante Adams
|GB
|@ DET
|64
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|GB
|@ DET
|65
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|@ DET
|66
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|vs KC
|67
|Jamison Crowder
|NYJ
|@ BUF
|68
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|@ TB
|69
|T.Y. Hilton
|IND
|@ JAC
|70
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|@ DEN
|71
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|vs CAR
|72
|Antoine Wesley
|ARI
|vs SEA
|73
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|@ LV
|74
|Byron Pringle
|KC
|@ DEN
|75
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|vs NYJ
|76
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|@ MIA
|77
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|vs DAL
|78
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|vs IND
|79
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|vs SEA
|80
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|vs TEN
|81
|DeSean Jackson
|LV
|vs LAC
|82
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|TEN
|@ HOU
|83
|Jauan Jennings
|SF
|@ LAR
|84
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|@ DEN
|85
|Tre'Quan Smith
|NO
|@ ATL
|86
|Scotty Miller
|TB
|vs CAR
|87
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|vs LAC
|88
|DeAndre Carter
|WAS
|@ NYG
|89
|Damiere Byrd
|CHI
|@ MIN
|90
|Kristian Wilkerson
|NE
|@ MIA
|91
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|vs NO
|92
|Malik Taylor
|GB
|@ DET
|93
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|vs DAL
|94
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|vs WAS
|95
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|NYJ
|@ BUF
|96
|Kalif Raymond
|DET
|vs GB
|97
|Tavon Austin
|JAC
|vs IND
|98
|Adam Humphries
|WAS
|@ NYG
|99
|Pharoh Cooper
|NYG
|vs WAS
|100
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|@ JAC
|101
|Noah Brown
|DAL
|@ PHI
|102
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|NO
|@ ATL
|103
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|PIT
|@ BAL
|104
|Rashard Higgins
|CLE
|vs CIN
|105
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|SEA
|@ ARI
|106
|Malik Turner
|DAL
|@ PHI
|107
|James Washington
|PIT
|@ BAL
|108
|Chris Conley
|HOU
|vs TEN
|109
|Ashton Dulin
|IND
|@ JAC
|110
|Curtis Samuel
|WAS
|@ NYG
|111
|Cam Sims
|WAS
|@ NYG
|112
|Demetric Felton
|CLE
|vs CIN