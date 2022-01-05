Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 18 fantasy football

Welcome to Week 18, where we’re here to help you get set to win some fantasy football championships. Here’s a look at our WR PPR rankings for Week 18.
Injury news
Julio Jones was activated from the COVID list and will be set to be a full go alongside WR AJ Brown.
Jets wideout Elijah Moore could likely return to action in Week 18 after spending some time on the IR (and the COVID-IR). This could be a huge upgrade for Zach Wilson as a passer given the connection they’ve put on display in the second half of 2021.
Cowboys WR Michael Gallup suffered a torn ACL and will be out for the remainder of the season. He and Chris Godwin, who also tore his ACL recently, will still be among the top options on the free agency market. His absence could mean a bump in usage for Cedrick Wilson.
It's worth noting that though it’s not injury related, we’ll likely see Packers WR Davante Adams sit out in Week 18 after the team clinched the NFC’s No. 1 seed. It also remains to be seen what kind of role the Bengals receivers will have in Week 18. They’ve already locked up the AFC North so may not need to play their top options.
Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 18
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|vs SF
|2
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|@ LAR
|3
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|@ DEN
|4
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|vs CHI
|5
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|vs NYJ
|6
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|@ CLE
|7
|A.J. Brown
|TEN
|@ HOU
|8
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|@ BAL
|9
|Mike Evans
|TB
|vs CAR
|10
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|@ CLE
|11
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|@ LV
|12
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|@ PHI
|13
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|vs GB
|14
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|vs LAC
|15
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|@ ARI
|16
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|vs NE
|17
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|@ JAC
|18
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|@ ARI
|19
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|vs TEN
|20
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|LAR
|vs SF
|21
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|vs SEA
|22
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|vs SF
|23
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|@ PHI
|24
|DJ Moore
|CAR
|@ TB
|25
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|vs PIT
|26
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|@ MIN
|27
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|@ NYG
|28
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|@ LAR
|29
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|@ LV
|30
|Russell Gage
|ATL
|vs NO
|31
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|vs NO
|32
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|@ BUF
|33
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|@ CLE
|34
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|@ BAL
|35
|DeVante Parker
|MIA
|vs NE
|36
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|@ MIA
|37
|Cyril Grayson Jr.
|TB
|vs CAR
|38
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|vs SEA
|39
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|vs CHI
|40
|Braxton Berrios
|NYJ
|@ BUF
|41
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|@ MIA
|42
|Jarvis Landry
|CLE
|vs CIN
|43
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|vs KC
|44
|Josh Reynolds
|DET
|vs GB
|45
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|vs NYJ
|46
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|vs PIT
|47
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|vs KC
|48
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|vs NYJ
|49
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|@ ATL
|50
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAC
|vs IND
|51
|Julio Jones
|TEN
|@ HOU
|52
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|@ LV
|53
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|vs DAL
|54
|Zay Jones
|LV
|vs LAC
|55
|Breshad Perriman
|TB
|vs CAR
|56
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|vs CIN
|57
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|DAL
|@ PHI
|58
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|vs WAS
|59
|Isaiah McKenzie
|BUF
|vs NYJ
|60
|Allen Robinson II
|CHI
|@ MIN
|61
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|vs WAS
|62
|Davante Adams
|GB
|@ DET
|63
|Jamison Crowder
|NYJ
|@ BUF
|64
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|vs KC
|65
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|@ TB
|66
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|@ DET
|67
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|GB
|@ DET
|68
|T.Y. Hilton
|IND
|@ JAC
|69
|Laquon Treadwell
|JAC
|vs IND
|70
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|@ DEN
|71
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|vs CAR
|72
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|vs NYJ
|73
|Byron Pringle
|KC
|@ DEN
|74
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|@ LV
|75
|Antoine Wesley
|ARI
|vs SEA
|76
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|vs IND
|77
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|vs DAL
|78
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|@ MIA
|79
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|vs SEA
|80
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|vs TEN
|81
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|TEN
|@ HOU
|82
|Jauan Jennings
|SF
|@ LAR
|83
|DeSean Jackson
|LV
|vs LAC
|84
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|@ DEN
|85
|Tre'Quan Smith
|NO
|@ ATL
|86
|Scotty Miller
|TB
|vs CAR
|87
|DeAndre Carter
|WAS
|@ NYG
|88
|Damiere Byrd
|CHI
|@ MIN
|89
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|vs LAC
|90
|Malik Taylor
|GB
|@ DET
|91
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|vs NO
|92
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|vs DAL
|93
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|vs WAS
|94
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|NYJ
|@ BUF
|95
|Kalif Raymond
|DET
|vs GB
|96
|Adam Humphries
|WAS
|@ NYG
|97
|Tavon Austin
|JAC
|vs IND
|98
|Kristian Wilkerson
|NE
|@ MIA
|99
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|PIT
|@ BAL
|100
|Noah Brown
|DAL
|@ PHI
|101
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|@ JAC
|102
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|NO
|@ ATL
|103
|Rashard Higgins
|CLE
|vs CIN
|104
|Chris Conley
|HOU
|vs TEN
|105
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|SEA
|@ ARI
|106
|James Washington
|PIT
|@ BAL
|107
|Ashton Dulin
|IND
|@ JAC
|108
|Malik Turner
|DAL
|@ PHI
|109
|Pharoh Cooper
|NYG
|vs WAS
|110
|Curtis Samuel
|WAS
|@ NYG
|111
|Cam Sims
|WAS
|@ NYG
|112
|Demetric Felton
|CLE
|vs CIN