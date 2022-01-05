 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 18 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR wide receivers going in Week 18 for fantasy football.

By Chet Gresham
Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills

Welcome to Week 18, where we’re here to help you get set to win some fantasy football championships. Here’s a look at our WR PPR rankings for Week 18.

Injury news

Julio Jones was activated from the COVID list and will be set to be a full go alongside WR AJ Brown.

Jets wideout Elijah Moore could likely return to action in Week 18 after spending some time on the IR (and the COVID-IR). This could be a huge upgrade for Zach Wilson as a passer given the connection they’ve put on display in the second half of 2021.

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup suffered a torn ACL and will be out for the remainder of the season. He and Chris Godwin, who also tore his ACL recently, will still be among the top options on the free agency market. His absence could mean a bump in usage for Cedrick Wilson.

It's worth noting that though it’s not injury related, we’ll likely see Packers WR Davante Adams sit out in Week 18 after the team clinched the NFC’s No. 1 seed. It also remains to be seen what kind of role the Bengals receivers will have in Week 18. They’ve already locked up the AFC North so may not need to play their top options.

Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 18

Rk Name Team Opp
1 Cooper Kupp LAR vs SF
2 Deebo Samuel SF @ LAR
3 Tyreek Hill KC @ DEN
4 Justin Jefferson MIN vs CHI
5 Stefon Diggs BUF vs NYJ
6 Ja'Marr Chase CIN @ CLE
7 A.J. Brown TEN @ HOU
8 Diontae Johnson PIT @ BAL
9 Mike Evans TB vs CAR
10 Tee Higgins CIN @ CLE
11 Keenan Allen LAC @ LV
12 CeeDee Lamb DAL @ PHI
13 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs GB
14 Hunter Renfrow LV vs LAC
15 D.K. Metcalf SEA @ ARI
16 Jaylen Waddle MIA vs NE
17 Michael Pittman Jr. IND @ JAC
18 Tyler Lockett SEA @ ARI
19 Brandin Cooks HOU vs TEN
20 Odell Beckham Jr. LAR vs SF
21 Christian Kirk ARI vs SEA
22 Van Jefferson LAR vs SF
23 Amari Cooper DAL @ PHI
24 DJ Moore CAR @ TB
25 Marquise Brown BAL vs PIT
26 Darnell Mooney CHI @ MIN
27 Terry McLaurin WAS @ NYG
28 Brandon Aiyuk SF @ LAR
29 Mike Williams LAC @ LV
30 Russell Gage ATL vs NO
31 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs NO
32 Elijah Moore NYJ @ BUF
33 Tyler Boyd CIN @ CLE
34 Chase Claypool PIT @ BAL
35 DeVante Parker MIA vs NE
36 Jakobi Meyers NE @ MIA
37 Cyril Grayson Jr. TB vs CAR
38 A.J. Green ARI vs SEA
39 K.J. Osborn MIN vs CHI
40 Braxton Berrios NYJ @ BUF
41 Kendrick Bourne NE @ MIA
42 Jarvis Landry CLE vs CIN
43 Jerry Jeudy DEN vs KC
44 Josh Reynolds DET vs GB
45 Cole Beasley BUF vs NYJ
46 Rashod Bateman BAL vs PIT
47 Courtland Sutton DEN vs KC
48 Gabriel Davis BUF vs NYJ
49 Marquez Callaway NO @ ATL
50 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC vs IND
51 Julio Jones TEN @ HOU
52 Joshua Palmer LAC @ LV
53 DeVonta Smith PHI vs DAL
54 Zay Jones LV vs LAC
55 Breshad Perriman TB vs CAR
56 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE vs CIN
57 Cedrick Wilson Jr. DAL @ PHI
58 Kenny Golladay NYG vs WAS
59 Isaiah McKenzie BUF vs NYJ
60 Allen Robinson II CHI @ MIN
61 Kadarius Toney NYG vs WAS
62 Davante Adams GB @ DET
63 Jamison Crowder NYJ @ BUF
64 Tim Patrick DEN vs KC
65 Robby Anderson CAR @ TB
66 Allen Lazard GB @ DET
67 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB @ DET
68 T.Y. Hilton IND @ JAC
69 Laquon Treadwell JAC vs IND
70 Mecole Hardman KC @ DEN
71 Tyler Johnson TB vs CAR
72 Emmanuel Sanders BUF vs NYJ
73 Byron Pringle KC @ DEN
74 Jalen Guyton LAC @ LV
75 Antoine Wesley ARI vs SEA
76 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC vs IND
77 Quez Watkins PHI vs DAL
78 Nelson Agholor NE @ MIA
79 Rondale Moore ARI vs SEA
80 Nico Collins HOU vs TEN
81 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN @ HOU
82 Jauan Jennings SF @ LAR
83 DeSean Jackson LV vs LAC
84 Demarcus Robinson KC @ DEN
85 Tre'Quan Smith NO @ ATL
86 Scotty Miller TB vs CAR
87 DeAndre Carter WAS @ NYG
88 Damiere Byrd CHI @ MIN
89 Bryan Edwards LV vs LAC
90 Malik Taylor GB @ DET
91 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL vs NO
92 Jalen Reagor PHI vs DAL
93 Darius Slayton NYG vs WAS
94 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ @ BUF
95 Kalif Raymond DET vs GB
96 Adam Humphries WAS @ NYG
97 Tavon Austin JAC vs IND
98 Kristian Wilkerson NE @ MIA
99 Ray-Ray McCloud PIT @ BAL
100 Noah Brown DAL @ PHI
101 Zach Pascal IND @ JAC
102 Lil'Jordan Humphrey NO @ ATL
103 Rashard Higgins CLE vs CIN
104 Chris Conley HOU vs TEN
105 D'Wayne Eskridge SEA @ ARI
106 James Washington PIT @ BAL
107 Ashton Dulin IND @ JAC
108 Malik Turner DAL @ PHI
109 Pharoh Cooper NYG vs WAS
110 Curtis Samuel WAS @ NYG
111 Cam Sims WAS @ NYG
112 Demetric Felton CLE vs CIN

