Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 18 fantasy football

Welcome to Week 18, where we’re here to help you get set to win some fantasy football championships. Here’s a look at our WR PPR rankings for Week 18.

Injury news

Julio Jones was activated from the COVID list and will be set to be a full go alongside WR AJ Brown.

Jets wideout Elijah Moore could likely return to action in Week 18 after spending some time on the IR (and the COVID-IR). This could be a huge upgrade for Zach Wilson as a passer given the connection they’ve put on display in the second half of 2021.

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup suffered a torn ACL and will be out for the remainder of the season. He and Chris Godwin, who also tore his ACL recently, will still be among the top options on the free agency market. His absence could mean a bump in usage for Cedrick Wilson.

It's worth noting that though it’s not injury related, we’ll likely see Packers WR Davante Adams sit out in Week 18 after the team clinched the NFC’s No. 1 seed. It also remains to be seen what kind of role the Bengals receivers will have in Week 18. They’ve already locked up the AFC North so may not need to play their top options.