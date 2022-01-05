Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 18 fantasy football

It is Week 18 of the NFL season. As weird as it is to say that, it’s still true and there are even plenty of fantasy football championships still going on. And thankfully, this is a good season for a Week 18 fantasy championship, as there are only two or three teams that will likely rest players this week.
Injury/rest news
Darren Waller, Raiders
The Raiders need a win this week to make the playoffs and Waller is getting close to a return. A stint on the COVID-19 list last week slowed his return, but he should be close this week.
Kyle Pitts, Falcons
Pitts injured his hamstring in Week 17. His status for Week 18 is still up in the air. Hayden Hurst would see an increase in work if Pitts can’t play.
Dallas Goedert, Eagles
Goedert has been placed on the COVID-19 list. He could be cleared in time to play, but the Eagles could also rest starters this week.
Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington
Seal Jones is in the concussion protocol and will more than likely be out this week after leaving on a backboard last week. John Bates should see the lead work this week.
Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 18
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|@ DEN
|2
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|vs PIT
|3
|George Kittle
|SF
|@ LAR
|4
|Rob Gronkowski
|TB
|vs CAR
|5
|Zach Ertz
|ARI
|vs SEA
|6
|Darren Waller
|LV
|vs LAC
|7
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|vs NYJ
|8
|Dalton Schultz
|DAL
|@ PHI
|9
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|vs NO
|10
|Mike Gesicki
|MIA
|vs NE
|11
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|@ MIA
|12
|Noah Fant
|DEN
|vs KC
|13
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|vs SF
|14
|Gerald Everett
|SEA
|@ ARI
|15
|Tyler Conklin
|MIN
|vs CHI
|16
|Jared Cook
|LAC
|@ LV
|17
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|@ MIN
|18
|C.J. Uzomah
|CIN
|@ CLE
|19
|Evan Engram
|NYG
|vs WAS
|20
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|DEN
|vs KC
|21
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|@ BAL
|22
|Brock Wright
|DET
|vs GB
|23
|David Njoku
|CLE
|vs CIN
|24
|Cameron Brate
|TB
|vs CAR
|25
|Brevin Jordan
|HOU
|vs TEN
|26
|Foster Moreau
|LV
|vs LAC
|27
|Jack Doyle
|IND
|@ JAC
|28
|Austin Hooper
|CLE
|vs CIN
|29
|Jonnu Smith
|NE
|@ MIA
|30
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|vs DAL
|31
|Tyler Kroft
|NYJ
|@ BUF
|32
|Anthony Firkser
|TEN
|@ HOU
|33
|Tyree Jackson
|PHI
|vs DAL
|34
|James O'Shaughnessy
|JAC
|vs IND
|35
|Josiah Deguara
|GB
|@ DET
|36
|Geoff Swaim
|TEN
|@ HOU
|37
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|WAS
|@ NYG
|38
|Dan Arnold
|JAC
|vs IND
|39
|Adam Trautman
|NO
|@ ATL
|40
|Jack Stoll
|PHI
|vs DAL
|41
|Hayden Hurst
|ATL
|vs NO
|42
|Mo Alie-Cox
|IND
|@ JAC
|43
|John Bates
|WAS
|@ NYG
|44
|Jimmy Graham
|CHI
|@ MIN
|45
|Will Dissly
|SEA
|@ ARI
|46
|Stephen Anderson
|LAC
|@ LV
|47
|Marcedes Lewis
|GB
|@ DET
|48
|Pharaoh Brown
|HOU
|vs TEN
|49
|Ian Thomas
|CAR
|@ TB
|50
|Darrell Daniels
|ARI
|vs SEA
|51
|Durham Smythe
|MIA
|vs NE
|52
|Adam Shaheen
|MIA
|vs NE
|53
|O.J. Howard
|TB
|vs CAR
|54
|Nick Vannett
|NO
|@ ATL
|55
|Jesse James
|CHI
|@ MIN
|56
|Jeremy Sprinkle
|DAL
|@ PHI
|57
|Nick Boyle
|BAL
|vs PIT
|58
|Blake Bell
|KC
|@ DEN
|59
|Kyle Rudolph
|NYG
|vs WAS