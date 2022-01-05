Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 18 fantasy football

It is Week 18 of the NFL season. As weird as it is to say that, it’s still true and there are even plenty of fantasy football championships still going on. And thankfully, this is a good season for a Week 18 fantasy championship, as there are only two or three teams that will likely rest players this week.

Injury/rest news

Darren Waller, Raiders

The Raiders need a win this week to make the playoffs and Waller is getting close to a return. A stint on the COVID-19 list last week slowed his return, but he should be close this week.

Kyle Pitts, Falcons

Pitts injured his hamstring in Week 17. His status for Week 18 is still up in the air. Hayden Hurst would see an increase in work if Pitts can’t play.

Dallas Goedert, Eagles

Goedert has been placed on the COVID-19 list. He could be cleared in time to play, but the Eagles could also rest starters this week.

Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington

Seal Jones is in the concussion protocol and will more than likely be out this week after leaving on a backboard last week. John Bates should see the lead work this week.