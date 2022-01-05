 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 18 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best non-PPR tight ends going into Week 18 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham and kate.magdziuk
Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the defense of the New York Jets in the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

It is Week 18 of the NFL season. As weird as it is to say that, it’s still true and there are even plenty of fantasy football championships still going on. And thankfully, this is a good season for a Week 18 fantasy championship, as there are only two or three teams that will likely rest players this week.

Injury/rest news

Darren Waller, Raiders

The Raiders need a win this week to make the playoffs and Waller is getting close to a return. A stint on the COVID-19 list last week slowed his return, but he should be close this week.

Kyle Pitts, Falcons

Pitts injured his hamstring in Week 17. His status for Week 18 is still up in the air. Hayden Hurst would see an increase in work if Pitts can’t play.

Dallas Goedert, Eagles

Goedert has been placed on the COVID-19 list. He could be cleared in time to play, but the Eagles could also rest starters this week.

Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington

Seal Jones is in the concussion protocol and will more than likely be out this week after leaving on a backboard last week. John Bates should see the lead work this week.

Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 18

Rk Name Team Opp
1 Travis Kelce KC @ DEN
2 Mark Andrews BAL vs PIT
3 George Kittle SF @ LAR
4 Rob Gronkowski TB vs CAR
5 Zach Ertz ARI vs SEA
6 Darren Waller LV vs LAC
7 Dawson Knox BUF vs NYJ
8 Dalton Schultz DAL @ PHI
9 Kyle Pitts ATL vs NO
10 Mike Gesicki MIA vs NE
11 Hunter Henry NE @ MIA
12 Noah Fant DEN vs KC
13 Tyler Higbee LAR vs SF
14 Gerald Everett SEA @ ARI
15 Tyler Conklin MIN vs CHI
16 Jared Cook LAC @ LV
17 Cole Kmet CHI @ MIN
18 C.J. Uzomah CIN @ CLE
19 Evan Engram NYG vs WAS
20 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN vs KC
21 Pat Freiermuth PIT @ BAL
22 Brock Wright DET vs GB
23 David Njoku CLE vs CIN
24 Cameron Brate TB vs CAR
25 Brevin Jordan HOU vs TEN
26 Foster Moreau LV vs LAC
27 Jack Doyle IND @ JAC
28 Austin Hooper CLE vs CIN
29 Jonnu Smith NE @ MIA
30 Dallas Goedert PHI vs DAL
31 Tyler Kroft NYJ @ BUF
32 Anthony Firkser TEN @ HOU
33 Tyree Jackson PHI vs DAL
34 James O'Shaughnessy JAC vs IND
35 Josiah Deguara GB @ DET
36 Geoff Swaim TEN @ HOU
37 Ricky Seals-Jones WAS @ NYG
38 Dan Arnold JAC vs IND
39 Adam Trautman NO @ ATL
40 Jack Stoll PHI vs DAL
41 Hayden Hurst ATL vs NO
42 Mo Alie-Cox IND @ JAC
43 John Bates WAS @ NYG
44 Jimmy Graham CHI @ MIN
45 Will Dissly SEA @ ARI
46 Stephen Anderson LAC @ LV
47 Marcedes Lewis GB @ DET
48 Pharaoh Brown HOU vs TEN
49 Ian Thomas CAR @ TB
50 Darrell Daniels ARI vs SEA
51 Durham Smythe MIA vs NE
52 Adam Shaheen MIA vs NE
53 O.J. Howard TB vs CAR
54 Nick Vannett NO @ ATL
55 Jesse James CHI @ MIN
56 Jeremy Sprinkle DAL @ PHI
57 Nick Boyle BAL vs PIT
58 Blake Bell KC @ DEN
59 Kyle Rudolph NYG vs WAS

