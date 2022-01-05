 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tight end PPR rankings for Week 18 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR tight ends going in Week 18 for fantasy football.

By Chet Gresham
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Most fantasy leagues wrapped in Week 17, but if your league just couldn’t let the season end early, we’ve got you covered! You luckily avoided some disappointing performances from stud ends like George Kittle who had just one catch for 29 yards, or Travis Kelce, who luckily saved his 25 receiving yard performance with a score. Here are our Week 18 tight end rankings to help you set your lineups in championship week.

Injury news

Though there weren’t many injuries to top fantasy studs, there were a couple of gruesome injuries at the tight end position this week. Washington lost another depth play at TE as Ricky Seals-Jones was carted off following a scary neck injury. The Titans also lost TE Mycole Pruitt, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury. This leaves Anthony Firkser as the next man up.

Raiders TE Darren Waller has remained out with a knee injury since Week 12, but the Raiders are hopeful he’ll return for a must-win game against the Chargers. Given the current tight end landscape, he’s a must play if active based on upside alone.

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth was cleared from the concussion protocol and played in Week 17. He had a down week, but it’s hard to imagine the Steelers don’t get him more involved in a must-win game against the Ravens this week.

Vikings TE Tyler Conklin was questionable with a hamstring injury but was by all accounts a full-go in Week 17 playing 93% of offensive snaps. He saw 9 targets on the day and could be a volume based streamer for those in championship week.

Who might sit in Week 18?

Luckily for fantasy managers, most top tier tight ends still have something to play for in Week 18, whether that be to help their team clinch a playoff spot or higher seeding if they’ve already clinched. Eagles TE Dallas Goedert will be the biggest concern in fantasy leagues, as he could see limited playing time with the Wild Card locked up. The other team of concern would be the Packers, who have locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but since the season ending injury to Robert Tonyan, we haven’t seen any viable options at tight end for fantasy.

Tight End PPR Rankings, Week 18

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Travis Kelce KC @ DEN
2 Mark Andrews BAL vs PIT
3 George Kittle SF @ LAR
4 Zach Ertz ARI vs SEA
5 Rob Gronkowski TB vs CAR
6 Darren Waller LV vs LAC
7 Dalton Schultz DAL @ PHI
8 Dawson Knox BUF vs NYJ
9 Kyle Pitts ATL vs NO
10 Mike Gesicki MIA vs NE
11 Hunter Henry NE @ MIA
12 Noah Fant DEN vs KC
13 Tyler Higbee LAR vs SF
14 Tyler Conklin MIN vs CHI
15 Gerald Everett SEA @ ARI
16 Cole Kmet CHI @ MIN
17 Jared Cook LAC @ LV
18 C.J. Uzomah CIN @ CLE
19 Evan Engram NYG vs WAS
20 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN vs KC
21 Pat Freiermuth PIT @ BAL
22 David Njoku CLE vs CIN
23 Brevin Jordan HOU vs TEN
24 Cameron Brate TB vs CAR
25 Foster Moreau LV vs LAC
26 Jack Doyle IND @ JAC
27 Austin Hooper CLE vs CIN
28 Tyree Jackson PHI vs DAL
29 Jonnu Smith NE @ MIA
30 Brock Wright DET vs GB
31 Tyler Kroft NYJ @ BUF
32 Dallas Goedert PHI vs DAL
33 Anthony Firkser TEN @ HOU
34 James O'Shaughnessy JAC vs IND
35 Jack Stoll PHI vs DAL
36 Geoff Swaim TEN @ HOU
37 Ricky Seals-Jones WAS @ NYG
38 Josiah Deguara GB @ DET
39 Dan Arnold JAC vs IND
40 Adam Trautman NO @ ATL
41 John Bates WAS @ NYG
42 Hayden Hurst ATL vs NO
43 Mo Alie-Cox IND @ JAC
44 Jimmy Graham CHI @ MIN
45 Will Dissly SEA @ ARI
46 Stephen Anderson LAC @ LV
47 Durham Smythe MIA vs NE
48 Ian Thomas CAR @ TB
49 Pharaoh Brown HOU vs TEN
50 Marcedes Lewis GB @ DET
51 Darrell Daniels ARI vs SEA
52 Jeremy Sprinkle DAL @ PHI
53 Adam Shaheen MIA vs NE
54 O.J. Howard TB vs CAR
55 Nick Vannett NO @ ATL
56 Blake Bell KC @ DEN
57 Nick Boyle BAL vs PIT
58 Jesse James CHI @ MIN
59 Kyle Rudolph NYG vs WAS

