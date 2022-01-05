Tight end PPR rankings for Week 18 fantasy football

Most fantasy leagues wrapped in Week 17, but if your league just couldn’t let the season end early, we’ve got you covered! You luckily avoided some disappointing performances from stud ends like George Kittle who had just one catch for 29 yards, or Travis Kelce, who luckily saved his 25 receiving yard performance with a score. Here are our Week 18 tight end rankings to help you set your lineups in championship week.

Injury news

Though there weren’t many injuries to top fantasy studs, there were a couple of gruesome injuries at the tight end position this week. Washington lost another depth play at TE as Ricky Seals-Jones was carted off following a scary neck injury. The Titans also lost TE Mycole Pruitt, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury. This leaves Anthony Firkser as the next man up.

Raiders TE Darren Waller has remained out with a knee injury since Week 12, but the Raiders are hopeful he’ll return for a must-win game against the Chargers. Given the current tight end landscape, he’s a must play if active based on upside alone.

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth was cleared from the concussion protocol and played in Week 17. He had a down week, but it’s hard to imagine the Steelers don’t get him more involved in a must-win game against the Ravens this week.

Vikings TE Tyler Conklin was questionable with a hamstring injury but was by all accounts a full-go in Week 17 playing 93% of offensive snaps. He saw 9 targets on the day and could be a volume based streamer for those in championship week.

Who might sit in Week 18?

Luckily for fantasy managers, most top tier tight ends still have something to play for in Week 18, whether that be to help their team clinch a playoff spot or higher seeding if they’ve already clinched. Eagles TE Dallas Goedert will be the biggest concern in fantasy leagues, as he could see limited playing time with the Wild Card locked up. The other team of concern would be the Packers, who have locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but since the season ending injury to Robert Tonyan, we haven’t seen any viable options at tight end for fantasy.