D/ST rankings for Week 18 fantasy football

It is Week 18 of the NFL season. As weird as it is to say that, it’s still true and there are even plenty of fantasy football championships still going on. And thankfully, this is a good season for a Week 18 fantasy championship, as there are only two or three teams that will likely rest players this week.

Streaming options

The Giants would probably have rather just end the season after the humiliating loss in Week 17, but there’s one more game and Jake Fromm will get the start with Daniel Jones and Mike Glennon out. He played poorly in his only start a couple weeks ago and should be a good quarterback to target with your D/STs.

The Chiefs defense has been great in the second half of the season, but weren’t so great against Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense in Week 17. This week they need a win to keep the No. 2 seed and should play their starters against the Broncos this week. Drew Lock is a good quarterback to target with your D/ST.