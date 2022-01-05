 clock menu more-arrow no yes

D/ST rankings for Week 18 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best D/STs going in Week 18 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Kevin Byard #31 of the Tennessee Titans reacts to a defensive stop on third down against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second quarter of the game at Heinz Field on December 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

It is Week 18 of the NFL season. As weird as it is to say that, it’s still true and there are even plenty of fantasy football championships still going on. And thankfully, this is a good season for a Week 18 fantasy championship, as there are only two or three teams that will likely rest players this week.

Streaming options

Washington Football Team at New York Giants

The Giants would probably have rather just end the season after the humiliating loss in Week 17, but there’s one more game and Jake Fromm will get the start with Daniel Jones and Mike Glennon out. He played poorly in his only start a couple weeks ago and should be a good quarterback to target with your D/STs.

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

The Chiefs defense has been great in the second half of the season, but weren’t so great against Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense in Week 17. This week they need a win to keep the No. 2 seed and should play their starters against the Broncos this week. Drew Lock is a good quarterback to target with your D/ST.

D/ST rankings for Week 18

Rk Name Opp
1 Washington Football Team @ NYG
2 Dallas Cowboys @ PHI
3 Buffalo Bills vs NYJ
4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs CAR
5 New England Patriots @ MIA
6 Indianapolis Colts @ JAC
7 Kansas City Chiefs @ DEN
8 Tennessee Titans @ HOU
9 Cincinnati Bengals @ CLE
10 Los Angeles Rams vs SF
11 New Orleans Saints @ ATL
12 Minnesota Vikings vs CHI
13 Pittsburgh Steelers @ BAL
14 Arizona Cardinals vs SEA
15 Green Bay Packers @ DET
16 Detroit Lions vs GB
17 Los Angeles Chargers @ LV
18 Philadelphia Eagles vs DAL
19 San Francisco 49ers @ LAR
20 New York Giants vs WAS
21 Baltimore Ravens vs PIT
22 Las Vegas Raiders vs LAC
23 Cleveland Browns vs CIN
24 Chicago Bears @ MIN
25 Miami Dolphins vs NE
26 Carolina Panthers @ TB
27 Seattle Seahawks @ ARI
28 Houston Texans vs TEN
29 Atlanta Falcons vs NO
30 Denver Broncos vs KC
31 Jacksonville Jaguars vs IND
32 New York Jets @ BUF

