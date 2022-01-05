Top 25 college basketball schedule, odds for Wednesday, January 5th

There’s only one matchup of Top 25 teams Wednesday when the No. 25 Texas Tech Red Raiders meet the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones in a Big 12 clash. There are still plenty of programs dealing with COVID issues leading to postponements, including No. 5 UCLA’s scheduled game against Arizona State.

No. 10 Michigan State, No. 12 Houston and No. 15 Alabama are all in action Wednesday, with the Crimson Tide potentially on upset alert as they head to Gainesville to face the Florida Gators. No. 18 Tennessee and No. 19 Villanova round out the ranked teams taking the floor.

Here is the complete schedule of Top 25 teams for college basketball on Wednesday, January 5th, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Top 25 College Basketball, Jan. 5 Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 7:00 PM #12 Houston South Florida ESPN+ Houston -15 120.5 7:00 PM #15 Alabama Florida ESPN2 Florida -1.5 149 7:00 PM Ole Miss #18 Tennessee SECN Tennessee -16 133 8:30 PM Creighton #19 Villanova FS1 Villanova -10.5 133 9:00 PM #25 Texas Tech #11 Iowa State ESPNU Iowa State -2.5 127.5

