NCAA basketball odds: Opening lines for college basketball on January 5th

Wednesday’s college basketball slate features several Top 25 teams in action, headlined by the No. 25 Texas Tech Raiders and No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones. One of the best games of the day, though, might be in Gainesville when the No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide face the Florida Gators. Unfortunately there is still a long list of postponements impacting the sport, headlined by No. 5 UCLA’s suspended contest against Arizona State.

Here are the opening odds for NCAA Men’s Basketball on Wednesday, January 5th from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top 25 College Basketball, Jan. 5 Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 7:00 PM #12 Houston South Florida ESPN+ Houston -15 120.5 7:00 PM #15 Alabama Florida ESPN2 Florida -1.5 149 7:00 PM Ole Miss #18 Tennessee SECN Tennessee -16 133 8:30 PM Creighton #19 Villanova FS1 Villanova -10.5 133 9:00 PM #25 Texas Tech #11 Iowa State ESPNU Iowa State -2.5 127.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.