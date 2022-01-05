12 Houston vs. South Florida: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 12 Houston Cougars look to continue their strong season when they head to Tampa to take on the South Florida Bulls. Houston is looking to get back to the Final Four this season, while South Florida is going through yet another .500 year.

Marcus Sasser, Tramon Mark and Fabian White Jr. are the key holdovers from last season’s Final Four squad. Sasser is the team’s leading scorer, while Mark and White Jr. give the Cougars a strong interior presence. This team doesn’t have as much star power as last year’s group but its toughness and defense can win in March.

For South Florida to pull off the upset here, Caleb Murphy and Javon Greene need to have big games. The guards have been the best players on this Bulls team, which is looking like it will go through another disappointing level campaign under Brian Gregory.

How to watch Houston vs. South Florida

When: Wednesday, January 5th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Yuengling Center, Tampa, FL

TV: ESPN+

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Houston -15

Total: 120.5

The Pick

Houston -15 (-110)

Houston is more talented, more experienced and better coached than South Florida. Even though the Bulls are the home team, look for the Cougars to coast in this game. Take the road team against the spread, even with a high number.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.