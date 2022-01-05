15 Alabama vs. Florida: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide head to Gainesville for a clash with the Florida Gators. These two programs have headlined the SEC on the gridiron, but are also equally competent on the hardwood with the Crimson Tide having achieved tremendous success in the last decade. The Gators are unranked but still pose a tough challenge for Alabama.

If you look at 1-2 punches in college basketball, it might be hard to top Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly. These two are veterans who have a strong understanding of how to play well with each other, and it’s showing this season. This experienced Tide team could make a deep run in March behind the two stars.

Florida may be unranked but the Gators are no slouches. Colin Castleton is a force in the middle, and Florida’s guards will eventually start knocking down shots at a higher clip. The Gators have maintained their tradition under Mike White, and this is the type of game they tend to win.

How to watch Alabama vs. Florida

When: Wednesday, January 5th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: O’Connell Center, Gainesville, FL

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Florida -1.5

Total: 149

The Pick

Florida -1.5

A line like this essentially makes it a pick ‘em game. The Gators have been solid this season and are typically tough to beat at home. Alabama has the best player on the floor in Shackelford, but this is the type of game Florida has usually won under Mike White. Take the home team here.

