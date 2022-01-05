18 Tennessee vs. Ole Miss: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Ole Miss Rebels visit the No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers Wednesday in a conference clash with significant ramifications for both teams. The Rebels could use a big win to create a bigger logjam at the top of the conference, while the Volunteers look to create some separation as SEC play begins.

Ole Miss has had trouble scoring the ball this season, especially from the perimeter. The Rebels rely on Jarkel Joiner and Nysier Brooks to maintain some balance on offense, but the real key Wednesday will be Daeshun Ruffin. If he can have a big game, it’ll take some pressure off the other two players.

Tennessee continues to deliver in Rick Barnes’ early tenure. The Volunteers have lost big-time players each season to the draft but keep finding a way to reload. This season’s group is led by Kennedy Chandler and Santiago Vescovi in the backcourt, with big men John Fulkerson and Olivier Nkamhoua manning the interior.

How to watch Ole Miss vs. Tennessee

When: Wednesday, January 5th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN

TV: SEC Network

Where to live stream online: SEC Network’s website or on the ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Tennessee -16

Total: 133

The Pick

Ole Miss +16

The Volunteers are the better team and the home court advantage is likely giving Tennessee some additional points against the spread. However, the Rebels are a decent unit themselves and have proven they can hang with better teams. Ole Miss probably loses this game but 15 points is too big a margin to bet against the road team.

