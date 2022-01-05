19 Villanova vs. Creighton: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 19 Villanova Wildcats and Creighton Bluejays face off Wednesday with both teams looking like tournament contenders. The Wildcats might have more star power but Creighton’s balance has helped the Bluejays pull off some big wins already this season, including a victory over Villanova.

The Wildcats seem to be perennial threats under Jay Wright. They’ve dropped off from the lofty preseason rankings but Collin Gillespie remains one of the best players in the country and can carry this group. Villanova has experience, balance and three-point shooting. That’s a strong combination as conference play gets going.

Creighton has balance as well in the form of three Ryans. Ryan Hawkins, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Ryan Nembhard form a potent trio capable of propelling the Bluejays to the top of the Big East. A road win over Villanova would cement Creighton as a real threat in the conference.

How to watch Creighton vs. Villanova

When: Wednesday, January 5th, 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, PA

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, Bally Sports App on iOS or Google Play

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Villanova -10.5

Total: 133

The Pick

Creighton +10.5

Keep in mind the Bluejays won by 20 points the first time around. These teams are similar in terms of talent level and experience, so a double-digit margin going the other way from the previous game seems unlikely. Back the road team to cover the spread here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.