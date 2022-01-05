25 Texas Tech vs. #11 Iowa State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 25 Texas Tech Red Raiders look to spring an upset when they face the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones in a Big 12 clash of ranked teams. The Cyclones gave the No. 1 Baylor Bears a scare to open the new year, while the Red Raiders look solid in Year 1 under Mark Adams.

Texas Tech has great balance, with four players averaging double figures this season. The three-point shot has also been a big part of its success, with the team shooting at 35.0 percent from behind the arc. The defense remains on point, with the Red Raiders ranked 10th in KenPom for adjusted defensive efficiency.

Izaiah Brockington has been a star but Gabe Kalscheur and Tyrese Hunter need to step up if the Cyclones want to be true Big 12 and national title contenders. The two guards have struggled to complement Iowa State’s star this season, especially when it comes to shooting the ball. T.J. Otzelberger has a chance to make his first year in Ames a special one if the three guards get it together.

How to watch Texas Tech vs. Iowa State

When: Wednesday, January 5th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA

TV: ESPNU

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Iowa State -2.5

Total: 127.5

The Pick

Iowa State -2.5

The Cyclones have the best player on the floor, and that’s typically the difference in these types of games. Take Iowa State at home against the number.

