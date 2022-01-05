Joe Mixon placed on the COVID-19 list for Week 18

The Cincinnati Bengals have placed running back Joe Mixon on the COVID-19 list, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Mixon’s placement follows a large group of players going on the list on Tuesday, which included S Vonn Bell, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, DE Trey Hendrickson, C Trey Hopkins, and G Quinton Spain.

Bengals head coach ac Taylor hasn’t yet said if he will rest any players in Week 18, as the Bengals have secured the AFC North title, but still have some chance to move up in the standings. Their decision will likely be made easier after they know the outcome of the Chiefs-Broncos game on Saturday. If the Chiefs win, the Bengals would be blocked from moving up to the No. 1 seed, even if the Titans were to lose.

Fantasy football implications

Mixon is out according to Schefter, so we’d likely see Samaje Perine get the bulk of the work if the Bengals decide to play their starters. He would have some fantasy value in that scenario.