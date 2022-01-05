 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kirk Cousins removed from COVID-19 list, will start Week 18

We break down the news that Kirk Cousins was activated off of the COVID-19 list and will start Week 18.

By DKNation Staff
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said Wednesday morning that quarterback Kirk Cousins will start in Sunday’s regular season finale against the Chicago Bears, per Courtney Cronin. Zimmer also added that the starters will play as normal against the Bears.

Fantasy football implications

Cousins did not play in last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers as he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Therefore, the Vikings had to go with backup Sean Mannion, who only completed 22-of-36 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown.

However, with Cousins back under center, it should give Justin Jefferson and the rest of the Vikings’ wide receiver unit a boost, which is good news for fantasy managers. This season, Cousins is completing 66.4% of his passes for 3,971 yards, 30 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions. In the Vikings’ first meeting against the Bears, Cousins only completed 12-of-24 passes for 87 yards, but had two touchdowns and one interception.

