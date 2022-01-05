Justin Fields expected to start against the Vikings in Week 18

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy said on Wednesday that rookie quarterback Justin Fields is expected to start against the Minnesota Vikings, per Kevin Fishbain. Fields has not played since Week 15 due to an ankle injury.

Fantasy football implications

For the third-straight week, the Bears will have a different quarterback under center when they take the field on Sunday. In Week 16, Nick Foles got the start, who led them to tough road win against the Seattle Seahawks in the snow. Then last week, Andy Dalton got the start and also led the Bears to a win.

Now the game of musical chairs will circle back around to the future franchise quarterback in Fields, who has shown signs of improvement in his game. In his last start, which came against the Vikings, Fields completed 26-of-39 passes for 285 yards, a touchdown and had 35 rushing yards. The rookie quarterback does not have much value in standard fantasy, but could make some noise in DFS.