Jimmy Garoppolo to be limited in practice on Wednesday to open Week 18

The San Francisco 49ers return to practice on Wednesday to open Week 18 and expect Jimmy Garoppolo to return in limited fashion. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told the media on Wednesday that Garoppolo was able to throw the ball on Tuesday, which is enough to get in at least a limited workout.

Garoppolo sprained a ligament in his right thumb and was unable to practice in Week 17. Rookie Trey Lance got the start against the Houston Texans and completed 16 of 23 passes for 249 yards with two touchdowns, an interception, and 31 rushing yards in the win.

Fantasy football implications

Garoppolo’s injury seems similar to an injury that cost New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees more than a month in 2019. It’s possible Garoppolo’s injury is less severe or he’s a faster healer, but it still seems unlikely he is able to play in Week 18.

The 49ers need a win or tie, OR a Saints loss or tie to get a playoff spot. Garoppolo is a solid enough quarterback but his ceiling is fairly limited. Lance has a lower DFS floor this year, but a higher ceiling.