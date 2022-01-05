Kyle Pitts not seen at the start of practice on Wednesday for Week 18

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts wasn’t seen at the start of practice on Wednesday, per D. Orlando Ledbetter. The rookie injured his hamstring in Week 17 and couldn’t finish the game. Pitts broke the rookie tight end record in that game for most receiving yards before leaving.

With the Falcons out of the playoff hunt, there is no reason for Pitts to play if he’s not 100 percent healthy, which seems unlikely. It has been a bad year for the Falcons, but their No. 1 pick played well and is set to be one of the premiere tight ends in the league for years to come.

Fantasy football implications

If Pitts can’t play this week against the Saints, then Hayden Hurst should get the lead work. Hurst was just removed from the COVID-19 list and should be ready to go. They are taking on a Saints team that needs a win to have a shot at the playoffs, while the Falcons have nothing to play for.