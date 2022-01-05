Mike Evans gets in limited practice on Wednesday for Week 18

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was limited at Wednesday’s practice with a hamstring injury. Evans has been dealing with the injury since he suffered it back in Week 15.

Fantasy football implications

It should not be a surprise to see Evans’ limited at practice as the Buccaneers prepare for their final game of the regular season. The veteran receiver powered through the injury and managed to record four receptions (seven targets) for 47 yards and a touchdown.

We should expect to Evans play on Sunday against the Panthers as head coach Bruce Arians said that the team won’t rest anybody. The veteran wide receiver is only 54 receiving yards away from 1,000, so it wouldn't be crazy to see a ton of targets towards his way. Evans did not play in the first meeting a couple weeks ago in Carolina. The Panthers’ defense is only giving up 19.3 fantasy points per game and 15 touchdowns to opposing wide receivers this season.