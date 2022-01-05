Darren Waller returns to practice on Wednesday for Week 18

The Las Vegas Raiders face a win-and-in scenario when they meet the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18 for a spot in the playoffs. The Raiders have been able to successfully navigate through a tumultuous season to get them to this point and they could be getting some much-needed help this week. Tight end Darren Waller, who has missed significant time with his strained IT band, returned to practice Wednesday.

#Raiders Darren Waller returned to practice today in a limited capacity.



Sunday will be Wallers first game in 6 weeks. — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) January 5, 2022

Fantasy football implications

Most fantasy managers who had Waller were unable to use him for the playoffs and championship game, unless your league is still going in Week 18. The tight end is a force in fantasy football when healthy and will be in the top five for his position in projections. Waller could have some rust after missing more than a month, but he’ll get enough volume to make up for that. Foster Moreau would be in line for the start if Waller cannot play.