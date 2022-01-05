NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, January 5

We have a 10-game schedule in the NBA on Wednesday, which includes a doubleheader on ESPN. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the Golden State Warriors will play the Dallas Mavericks, and then to wrap up at 10 p.m. ET, the Utah Jazz will take on the Denver Nuggets. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves, $4,800

The former first round pick has played fantastic basketball over the last few weeks for the Minnesota Timberwolves and should be someone you consider putting your DFS lineup.

McDaniels has scored at least 10 points or more in seven out of his last eight games and has also been a factor on the boards. In the T’Wolves win over the Clippers, he had 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-5 3pt), three rebounds, and three assists. McDaniels also produced 27.8 fantasy points in the double-digit win. Minnesota has a favorable matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, who ranked 28th against SF/PFs (OPRK).

Kyle Guy, Heat, $3,800

Guy has provided the Miami Heat with a spark off the bench since being called up from the Canton Charge. Guy is averaging 12.7 points per game and shooting 51.9% from the field and 50% from three-point range in three games with the Heat. Miami will likely be looking for Guy again as they are still without Duncan Robinson and Gabe Vincent, who are both in the league’s health and safety protocol.

Isaiah Joe, Sixers, $3,200

Lastly, with the Sixers not having Tyrese Maxey or Shake Milton, it is a prime opportunity for minutes for second-year guard Isaiah Joe. He had one of his better games of the season on Monday against the Rockets, where he scored 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field and 5-of-8 from three-point range.

Joe’s 18 points on Monday was the first time he scored 10 points or more since Nov. 22 against the Sacramento Kings. The second-year player also produced 26.5 fantasy points, which is something he hasn’t done since November 16 against the Utah Jazz (21.0 fantasy points). Joe should thrive tonight against the Orlando Magic, who are ranked 27th against SGs (OPRK) and allowing teams to shoot 36.7% from three this season.