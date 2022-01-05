Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, January 5

We have a loaded 11-game schedule in the Association on Wednesday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of today’s action.

Seth Curry over 4.5 assists (+110)

As many of you know, I try to stay away from choosing player props involving the hometown team, but I think we may have some value with Seth Curry’s assist prop. The younger Curry has been dishing out the assists lately, which has helped the Sixers win four-straight games, heading into tonight’s game against the Magic.

Curry has gone over 4.5 assists in six out of his last 10 games for the Sixers. He also has two games with four assists. Furthermore, he has dished out more than 4.5 assists in seven out of his last 10 road games. Now granted, I understand the last time that the Sixers played the Magic, Curry only had one assist in 33 minutes. But this is a good time to ride the hot hand.

Bobby Portis over 15.5 points (+100)

We are going to stay with the plus-money plays for tonight’s slate and roll with Bobby Portis’ points prop. The 26-year-old center has given the Milwaukee Bucks quality production this season, averaging 15.4 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.

The former Arkansas standout will be going up against the Toronto Raptors for the second time this season. In their first matchup on Dec. 2, Portis had a double-double consisting of 15 points and 11 rebounds in a four-point loss.

With that in mind, plus Toronto letting Jakob Poeltl scoring 19 points last night, I like Portis’ chances. The veteran big man has gone over 15.5 points in six out of his last 10 games and gone over five out of his last 10 games at home this season.

P.J. Tucker over 1.5 threes (+125)

For our last player prop, we are going to go with Heat forward P.J Tucker over 1.5 threes made against the Trail Blazers. Portland is ranked 29th in the NBA in three-point defense, allowing teams to shoot 37.5% from behind the arc this season.

This season, Tucker has shot the ball well from three-point range at 46.2% and is shooting it better on the road at 52.7%. The 36-year-old forward, who is known for more his defense, has made at least two threes in seven straight games. In those games, he’s also averaging 4.4 attempts per games.

