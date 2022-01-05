Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Mavericks on Wednesday

The Golden State Warriors (29-7) will visit the Dallas Mavericks (19-18) on Wednesday night as they play six of their next seven games on the road. Tipoff for this one is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Warriors are coming off a 115-108 win over the Miami Heat on Monday, where Jordan Poole led the team with 32 points. Dallas comes into tonight on a three-game winning streak, most recently taking down the Mavericks 103-89.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Warriors favored by six points on the road, priced at -250 on the moneyline. The Mavs are at +200, while the point total is set at 213.

The Mavericks, who at one point had a slew of players in COVID-19 protocols, now only have three on that list: Kristaps Porzingis (1/3), Isaiah Thomas (12/30), and Boban Marjanovic (12/29). They’ll also be without Willie Cauley-Stein (non-COVID illness), while Trey Burke is listed as questionable after clearing protocols.

The Warriors don’t have any players currently in protocols, but Andre Iguodala (knee) is questionable ahead of tonight’s contest. Klay Thompson (knee) appears to be nearing a return after being sidelined for two and a half years, and is expected to return to the floor on Sunday against the Cavaliers.

Warriors vs. Mavericks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks +6 (-110)

This is the first meeting between these teams this season, and both will be grateful to be almost at full strength. Dallas finally got Luka Doncic back after being sidelined since December 10th with an ankle injury and COVID-19 protocols. He just put up 21 points, 15 assists, and eight rebounds in their win over the Nuggets on Monday. The Warriors, though they won on Monday against the Heat, had to rely on Jordan Poole for the bulk of the scoring in that game as Stephen Curry only put up nine points — the first time he’s scored in the single digits all season. If Curry has another off night, it could spell trouble for Golden State.

The Mavs are playing very well recently with Doncic back in the lineup and should be able to keep this one close, even if the Dubs end up winning the game outright. Pick the Mavericks to cover at home.

Over/Under: Under 213 (-110)

Dallas has hit the under in their last four games straight, while the Warriors are somewhat opposite, going over in three of their last four. However, these teams have two of the best defenses in the league, with the Dubs boasting a league-best 101.5 points per game allowed from opponents. Dallas isn’t far behind, coming in at number three with a 103.9 season average. To take things even further, the Mavs have only allowed a league-best average of 90.3 points through their last three games. Expect the defenses to shine in this one, and take the under.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.