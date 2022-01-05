Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Pacers on Wednesday

The Brooklyn Nets (23-12) will pay a visit to the Indiana Pacers (14-24) on Wednesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. It’s a big game for the Nets as it’s expected to be Kyrie Irving’s season debut. New York’s vaccine mandate forbids Irving from playing at home, but Brooklyn recently made the decision to let him play in road games. It comes at a great time for the Nets, who are in the midst of a three-game losing streak, most recently losing to the Grizzlies with a 118-104 final score.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Nets favored by eight points on the road, priced at -365 on the moneyline. The Pacers are at +280, with the point total set at 225.

Brooklyn doesn’t have any players currently in COVID-19 protocols, but they’ll be missing Joe Harris (ankle), while LaMarcus Aldridge (foot) will be available to play.

The Pacers are still being affected by COVID-19 protocols, with Goga Bitadze (1/2), Caris LeVert (1/2), TJ Warren (1/2), Kelan Martin (12/31), Chris Duarte (12/30), and Isaiah Jackson (12/30) all currently on that list. They’ll still be without TJ McConnell (wrist), while Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles), Torrey Craig (groin soreness), and Jeremy Lamb (cleared protocols) will be game time decisions for tonight.

Nets vs. Pacers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets -8 (-110)

With Kyrie Irving coming back, marking the first appearance of the “Big Three” on the floor this season, it’s no surprise that the Nets are so heavily favored. There may be an adjustment period for a few minutes as Irving gets on the floor and finds his groove, but when he’s on the court alongside Kevin Durant and James Harden, they’re a nearly unstoppable team. They’ll be going up against a heavily depleted Pacers team who have lost their last five straight contests, going 2-8 in their last 10 outings. On paper, the Nets should have no trouble covering the spread in a game that could easily turn into a blowout.

Over/Under: Over 225 (-105)

The Nets have gone over the total in three of their last five games, while the Pacers are almost just the opposite, only hitting over once in their last five. Both teams have been allowing an average of 107.4 points per game this season, but for Brooklyn that jumps up to 116 through the last three contests. With the return of Irving against a very short-handed Pacers team, it’s hard to think that this won’t be a high scoring contest as the Nets should come out energized and ready to play a fast-paced game. Take the over in this one.

