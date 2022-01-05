Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Bucks on Wednesday

The Toronto Raptors (17-17) will travel to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks (25-14) at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET. The Raptors are riding a three-game winning streak after beating the Spurs 129-104 on Tuesday night, as Fred VanVleet led the team with 33 points and seven assists. Milwaukee just saw their six-game winning streak come to an end with a 115-106 loss to the Pistons on Monday, as they’ll look to bounce back with a win over Toronto.

The Bucks come into this game favored by 7.5 points at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -320 on the moneyline. The Raptors are at +250 while the point total is set at 226.

Toronto has two players currently in COVID-19 protocols, with Svi Mykhailiuk (1/4) and Yuta Watanabe (1/4) both entering recently. They’ll also be missing David Johnson (calf) and Goran Dragic (personal) for tonight’s game.

The Bucks are missing several players currently in protocols, with Grayson Allen (1/4), Pat Connaughton (1/4), Jordan Nwora (1/3), Thanasis Antetokounmpo (1/1), and Semi Ojeleye (12/30) all missing. The reigning champs will also be without Donte DiVincenzo (ankle) and Brook Lopez (back).

Raptors vs. Bucks, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -7.5 (-110)

The Raptors won the first meeting between the two earlier this season, with a 97-93 win at home on December 2nd. Of course, that didn’t feature last season’s MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, leaving a big hole in the defense for Fred VanVleet to drop 29 points. This time, the tables are turned as the Bucks get to play at home with their big man in the lineup. They’ll be motivated to get a bounce back win after losing to the Pistons on Monday and should be able to get it done somewhat comfortably even without the likes of Pat Connaughton and Grayson Allen.

The trio of Giannis, Jrue Holiday, and Khris Middleton will likely be too much for a Raptors team that’s only been averaging 107.6 points per game this season. Take the Bucks to win outright and cover at home tonight.

Over/Under: Over 226 (-110)

226 might seem a bit high, but both teams have been trending over the total in recent games. Toronto has gone over in their last eight games straight, and in nine of their last 10, finishing as high as 43 points over the total. The Bucks have done it in four of their last five, just missing the 226.5 total by 5.5 points against Detroit on Monday. Giannis has been exceptional as usual, having scored at least 31 points in his last three straight outings.

