Pick against the spread, over/under for Jazz vs. Nuggets on Wednesday

In the second game of a doubleheader on ESPN Wednesday night, Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz will play Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET.

The last time these two Northwest division rivals played each other, the Jazz defeated the Nuggets 122-110 on Oct. 26 in Salt Lake City. Rudy Gobert led the way with a double-double consisting of 23 points and 16 rebounds. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Jazz vs. Nuggets, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Jazz -4

The Jazz have played great basketball on the road this season with a record of 13-3. Utah has won nine-straight away from Vivint Smart Arena, with their last road defeat happening on Nov. 7 against the Orlando Magic (107-100). The Jazz come into tonight’s game as four-point favorites, which should not be a tough number for them to cover as they won their last three road games by 10.6 points per game.

However, Utah is 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games, but 10-6 ATS when they are road favorites. The Nuggets saw their three-game winning streak snapped on Monday as they lost to the Dallas Mavericks 103-89. Denver will also try to snap their two-game losing streak at home. Their two losses came at the hands of the Charlotte Hornets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Nuggets are 2-4 ATS in their last six games and 1-5 ATS in their last six home games. But they are 2-2 ATS as the home underdog and 8-10 ATS as the underdog this season.

Over/Under: Over 222

Surprisingly, the last time these two teams played in Salt Lake City earlier this season, the total points scored were 232. We know that the Jazz can easily score over 110 points on a nightly basis.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are only averaging 102.4 points per game in their last five games. Since it’s only 222, which would be low for an offense like the Jazz, take the over.

