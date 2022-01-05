Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Trail Blazers on Wednesday

The Miami Heat will continue their six-game road trip on Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET.

The Heat (23-15) enter tonight’s contest with a two-game losing streak after falling to the Golden State Warriors 115-108 Monday night. Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers (14-22) snapped their four-game losing skid with a hard-fought 136-131 win over the Atlanta Hawks. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Heat vs. Trail Blazers, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -1.5

Both teams will likely be without their star players in Jimmy Butler and Damian Lillard, which makes this game a pick’em. Butler suffered an ankle injury in Heat’s loss to the Warriors and is already ruled out. Meanwhile, Lillard has been ruled with an abdomen injury that he has been dealing with most of this season.

Without Butler in the starting lineup, the Heat still have Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro, who can do their parts to carry the offense. The Heat is 2-4 against the spread in their last six games and 5-8 ATS when they are road favorites. However, Miami is also 10-4 ATS after a loss this season.

When it comes to the Blazers, they’ve been a better home team than road squad this season with a record of 12-9. But Portland is 2-8 straight in their last 10 home games, which mirrors their record ATS in their last 10 at the Moda Center. Without Lillard on the floor, the Blazers will have to lean on the likes of Anfernee Simons, Norman Powell, and etc to hold down the offense. The Heat should be able to get the win as they still have the better team and are the better defensive team.

Over/Under: Over 216.5

The Heat’s defense has struggled in their last three games, giving up 113.3 points per game. But in their last 10 games, Miami is only giving up 104.4 points per game, which could work in our favor for the under. However, the Heat have one of the best over records in the NBA at 23-15. As for the Trail Blazers, they are giving up 118.9 points per game in their last 10 and the over hitting 11 times out of 21 home games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.