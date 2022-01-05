Kyrie Irving prop bets to consider in return to lineup Wednesday vs. Pacers

Kyrie Irving makes his season debut for the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night vs. the Indiana Pacers. As many of you know, Irving won’t be playing in home games, but the Nets feel he can help out on the road in the time being. The Nets have been able to sustain a pretty high level of play without Irving this season. Brooklyn enters Wednesday tied for second place in the Eastern Conference at 23-12.

Let’s take a look at some Irving player props for his return on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kyrie Irving O19.5 points (-120)

Irving’s point total is set just under 20 for his season debut. We aren’t sure how much Irving will play, which will create some value on these lines. If coach Steve Nash comes out and gives us an idea of Irving’s playing time, we can react appropriately. If you want to take a shot in the dark at this line, the under may be the way to go. It’s unrealistic to expect Irving to play 30-35 minutes per usual in his first game back. Temper expectations. He should fall around 20-25 minutes.

Kyrie Irving O3.5 assists (-110)

This feels like a better way to approach Irving’s props. James Harden has taken over as PG and will handle the ball. There are rotations where the Nets will get one of them off the court. If Irving gets some run with the second unit or just without Harden, there’s a chance getting to 4 assists isn’t very hard. It’s also a great matchup. The Pacers are missing plenty of guards, so Irving should get a mismatch.

Kyrie Irving O2.5 3-pointers made (+125)

Irving’s 3-point prop is on plus money for the over. It’s a bit of a stretch, but if Harden is running the point, Irving should play more on the wing as a scorer. If Irving is handling the ball, he has the option to shoot more. Either way, it’ll come down to playing time. If Nash projects Irving will play around 25-30 minutes, this prop has value. Most of these props have value if that’s the case.

DKSB Boost: Kyrie Irving 25+ points (+190)

Similar to the points prop above, we need to know what type of playing time Irving is going to get tonight. We don’t even know if Irving will start and he’s expected to play “a big chunk of the game,” which doesn’t shed much light. If a big chunk equates to 20-25 minutes, Irving will likely have a tough time getting to this line. The easier prop is 20 points. If Irving gets in the high-20s in terms of minutes, can he get here? Absolutely. Especially if he’s motivated.

