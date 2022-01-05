Jimmy Butler, KAT, Trae Young headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, Jan. 5

It’s a loaded NBA slate Wednesday with 11 games on the schedule and with a long list of games comes a long injury report. Luckily for the league, the updated COVID protocols seem to be bringing players back to the court faster with minimal re-entry or further outbreaks. That’s a good sign as the NBA powers through the schedule and makes up postponed contests. Here’s a look at Wednesday’s injury report.

NBA Injury Report, January 5

P.J. Washington (protocols) questionable

Washington’s designation indicates he’s likely to be cleared of the protocols, but might not be up to speed with conditioning to take the floor. Kelly Oubre Jr. continues to get a boost if Washington ends up sitting out.

Tyrese Maxey (protocols) TBD

Matisse Thybulle (protocols) TBD

Maxey and Thybulle are impact players defensively, especially the latter. If both remain out, look at total lines in this game as well as guys like Shake Milton, Georges Niang and Seth Curry as value options.

Cole Anthony (ankle) questionable

Anthony has struggle to take advantage of the absences of Jalen Suggs and Markelle Fultz due to his own ankle injury. If he does take the floor, Anthony represents a value play in fantasy and DFS formats.

Christian Wood and Kevin Porter Jr. (suspension) OUT

Wood and Porter Jr. will serve a suspension for conduct detrimental to the team. This is a sign things in Houston might not be going so smoothly.

Spencer Dinwiddie (protocols) TBD

Montrezl Harrell (protocols) TBD

Rui Hachimura (protocols) TBD

The Wizards have key rotation players in the protocols, which means guys like Deni Avdija and Daniel Gafford continue to be strong value options.

Dejounte Murray (protocols) TBD

Doug McDermott (protocols) TBD

Murray remains in the protocols for San Antonio, elevating guys like Devin Vassell and Derrick White.

Jayson Tatum (conditioning) AVAILABLE

Robert Williams (toe) probable

Tatum returns to the floor for the Celtics, while Williams is likely to play.

Kyrie Irving (vaccine mandate) AVAILABLE

LaMarcus Aldridge (foot) questionable

Irving makes his long-awaited season debut when the team travels to Indiana. Aldridge is questionable with a foot issue. If he doesn’t play, Blake Griffin and Nic Claxton are in line for more minutes.

Malcolm Brogdon (conditioning) doubtful

Caris LeVert (protocols) TBD

Chris Duarte (protocols TBD

Jeremy Lamb (conditioning) unlikely

Brogdon is doubtful despite clearing protocols Tuesday, as is Lamb. LeVert and Duarte remain question marks, which means Justin Holiday, Duane Washington Jr. and Lance Stephenson are all in line to see more minutes in this game.

Andre Iguodala (knee) questionable

Iguodala is the lone Warrior in question on the injury report officially, as Klay Thompson and James Wiseman still inching closer to a return to the court. The 2015 Finals MVP has been dealing with a knee issue.

Donte DiVincenzo (ankle) OUT

Pat Connaughton (protocols) OUT

Grayson Allen (protocols) OUT

Khris Middleton was dealing with a personal matter earlier in the week but looks to be good to play. With three backcourt rotation players out, the Bucks stars get a huge boost in this game. Look for Middleton and Jrue Holiday to get more shots up, which could help with some player props on those guys.

Lu Dort (knee) OUT

Dort, Oklahoma City’s defensive star, is out with a knee injury.

Karl-Anthony Towns (conditioning) game-time decision

D’Angelo Russell (conditioning) game-time decision

Both Towns and Russell are game-time calls after clearing protocols. This line could flip significantly if one or both are in line to play.

Joe Ingles (protocols) OUT

Donovan Mitchell (back) probable

Jordan Clarkson (back) probable

Bojan Bogdanovic (finger) questionable

Rudy Gobert (shoulder) questionable

After having a relatively clean start to the season, the Jazz suddenly filled up the injury report. Ingles is out with protocols, while Bogdanovic and Gobert are questionable. Look for guys like Royce O’Neale and Rudy Gay to get even more run if those guys are ruled out.

Monte Morris (protocols) TBD

Austin Rivers (thumb) questionable

Morris remains in protocols, while Rivers continues to deal with a thumb issue. The Nuggets did get Aaron Gordon back after a hamstring problem, so that’s good news for Denver.

Jimmy Butler (ankle) OUT

KZ Okpala (wrist) OUT

Butler remains out after suffering a leg injury Monday. Okpala is also out as the Heat can’t seem to catch a break with injuries.

Damian Lillard (injury management) OUT

Larry Nance Jr. (protocols) doubtful

Cody Zeller (protocols) OUT

Lillard seemingly has aggravated his abdominal injury, so he’s getting a break Wednesday. With both Nance Jr. and Zeller likely out, look for Jusuf Nurkic, Norman Powell and Nassir Little to have some additional value.

Cam Reddish (ankle) questionable

John Collins (protocols) TBD

Bogdan Bogdanovic (protocols) TBD

Trae Young (back) questionable

Young is dealing with a back issue and is questionable. Both Collins and Bogdanovic should be close to clearing protocols under the new guidelines, but we’ll see what their conditioning is like. Reddish is questionable. He’ll be a strong fantasy and DFS play if Bogdanovic and Young are officially ruled out.