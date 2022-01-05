When are the 2022 Golden Globes?

If Hollywood’s biggest night is the Oscars, Hollywood’s most fun night has been the Golden Globes. With plenty of well-lubricated A-listers sitting at banquet rounds at the Beverly Hilton, and hosts that often get plenty of laughs by mocking Tinseltown and those in it, there’s no better way for fans that enjoy the best of television and film to get ready for the rest of the year.

But the culture of corruption in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association ran so deep someone asked a federal judge to fix it. However the studio establishment has done it themselves after stories of $1400-a-night hotel rooms for Emily In Paris set visits were made public. With the helium-light series then receiving multiple Globes nominations as the critically-acclaimed I May Destroy You got left behind, the reckoning has finally come.

Also the the near 100-strong HFPA had exactly zero black members, and for a foreign press organization that’s certainly not great!

Now that the scandals have hit, what was once beloved is now basically reviled by the elite of Hollywood. So don’t expect much for the 2022 Golden Globes. Not even a national broadcast partner, as NBC dropped their long-standing arrangement with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

“We are building a new organization, one that is not focused on fulfilling quotas, but instead has diversity and inclusion at its core, has ethical conduct as the norm, and has people of color involved in every aspect of the Association — from membership to executive leadership,” said new President Helen Hoehne. But that’s not enough for Hollywood this year.

And it’s not just the broadcast partner: There will be no celebrities, hosts, or guests for the event this Sunday. We have no idea what the ceremony is going to look like, and we can’t even tell you where you can watch it yet. So if you’ve loved the Globes, just realize that’s not what we’re getting this year as the HFPA continues to try and work through its issues.

The 2022 Golden Globes are scheduled for Sunday, January 9, at 9 p.m. ET, but they will not be broadcast by NBC or any other television partner. When the location of a livestream for the show is announced, we’ll link to it here.

But don’t expect much, as these Globes will be a shadow of their previous selves.