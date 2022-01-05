Kicker rankings for Week 18 fantasy football

It’s Week 18 and the last remnants of regular season fantasy football are set to conclude. If you’re in such a league, it might be time to consider a new commissioner. Beyond that though, it’s time to finalize roster positions for any championship games happening this week. Or maybe you’re in a league with a combo Week 17/18 championship game.

One position you might choose to do nothing with is your kicker. It’s generally a plug-and-play position for many fantasy football managers. You draft a kicker late in your fantasy draft unless you want to invest in a Justin Tucker type of kicker. You will run out your kicker until his bye, waive him, and slot in a new guy to finish out the year. However there can be value in considering a new option each week.

COVID-19 is once again impacting fantasy football roster decisions. The kicker position has gotten better for the most part, but Broncos kicker Brandon McManus will not be available on Saturday when Denver hosts the Chiefs. The Broncos placed McManus and punter Sam Martin on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. The league’s recently revised COVID policy allows both to return in time for Saturday’s game, but it will be a tight one as the earliest they can be activated is Saturday.

Streaming option

We’re back once again to recommend Michael Badgley. He put up ten points against the Raiders last week, and this week faces a Jaguars team that gives up the third most points to opposing kickers. He is currently rostered in 8.3% of ESPN leagues.

Week 17 kicker rankings