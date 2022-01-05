 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Kicker rankings for Week 18 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best kickers going in Week 18 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By David Fucillo
Los Angeles Rams Place Kicker Matt Gay (8) kicks a field goal in the fourth quarter during an NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams on December 21, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s Week 18 and the last remnants of regular season fantasy football are set to conclude. If you’re in such a league, it might be time to consider a new commissioner. Beyond that though, it’s time to finalize roster positions for any championship games happening this week. Or maybe you’re in a league with a combo Week 17/18 championship game.

One position you might choose to do nothing with is your kicker. It’s generally a plug-and-play position for many fantasy football managers. You draft a kicker late in your fantasy draft unless you want to invest in a Justin Tucker type of kicker. You will run out your kicker until his bye, waive him, and slot in a new guy to finish out the year. However there can be value in considering a new option each week.

COVID-19 is once again impacting fantasy football roster decisions. The kicker position has gotten better for the most part, but Broncos kicker Brandon McManus will not be available on Saturday when Denver hosts the Chiefs. The Broncos placed McManus and punter Sam Martin on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. The league’s recently revised COVID policy allows both to return in time for Saturday’s game, but it will be a tight one as the earliest they can be activated is Saturday.

Streaming option

We’re back once again to recommend Michael Badgley. He put up ten points against the Raiders last week, and this week faces a Jaguars team that gives up the third most points to opposing kickers. He is currently rostered in 8.3% of ESPN leagues.

Week 17 kicker rankings

  1. Matt Gay, Rams vs. 49ers
  2. Justin Tucker, Ravens vs. Steelers
  3. Nick Folk, Patriots @ Dolphins
  4. Greg Joseph, Vikings vs. Bears
  5. Mason Crosby, Packers @ Lions
  6. Greg Zuerlein, Cowboys @ Eagles
  7. Harrison Butker, Chiefs @ Broncos
  8. Michael Badgley, Colts @ Jaguars
  9. Matt Prater, Cardinals vs. Seahawks
  10. Chris Boswell, Steelers @ Ravens
  11. Dustin Hopkins, Chargers @ Raiders
  12. Tyler Bass, Bills vs. Jets
  13. Robbie Gould, 49ers @ Rams
  14. Jake Elliott, Eagles vs. Cowboys
  15. Randy Bullock, Titans @ Texans
  16. Evan McPherson, Bengals @ Browns
  17. Joey Slye, Washington @ Giants
  18. Brandon McManus, Broncos vs. Chiefs (COVID-19)
  19. Brett Maher, Saints @ Falcons
  20. Younghoe Koo, Falcons vs. Saints
  21. Ryan Succup, Buccaneers vs. Panthers
  22. Daniel Carlson, Raiders vs. Chargers
  23. Jason Sanders, Dolphins vs. Patriots
  24. Graham Gano, Giants vs. Washington

