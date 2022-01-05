 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions

We go over how to watch each round of the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions teeing off from the Kapaula Resort in Hawaii.

By kate.magdziuk
Xander Schauffele of the United States plays a shot during a practice round prior to the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 04, 2022 in Lahaina, Hawaii. Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

The PGA Tour is back from its winter hiatus and will kick things off with the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions. The 39-man field will tee off Thursday, January 6th from the Kapaula Resort in Hawaii. It’s a field packed with talent, as you must have won a PGA Tour event in the year prior (or in the case of Xander Schauffele, a gold medal in Tokyo).

Harris English won the tournament a year ago, beating Joaquín Niemann in a playoff. This year, Jon Rahm is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +750 and is followed by Justin Thomas (+800), Collin Morikawa (+1000), and the trio of Scheuffele, Bryson DeChambeau, and Viktor Hovland (all +1200).

We break down how you can watch coverage of this year’s Sentry Tournament of Champions day by day. A full list of tee times are available here.

How to watch, when to watch the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Thursday, January 6th

3:15 to 6 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage on PGA Tour Live
6 to 10 p.m. ET: General coverage on the Golf Channel, with featured holes coverage on PGA Tour Live

Friday, January 7th

3:15 to 6 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage on PGA Tour Live
6 to 10 p.m. ET: General coverage on the Golf Channel, with featured holes coverage on PGA Tour Live

Saturday, January 8th

3:15 to 6 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage on PGA Tour Live
6 to 10 p.m. ET: General coverage on the Golf Channel, with featured holes coverage on PGA Tour Live

Sunday, January 9th

1:30 to 4 p.m. ET: Featured group coverage on PGA Tour Live
4 to 8 p.m.: Featured holes coverage on PGA Tour Live
4 to 6 p.m.: General coverage on the NBC
6 to 8 p.m.: General coverage on the Golf Channel

