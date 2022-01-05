Aaron Rodgers plans to play in Week 18 despite toe and No. 1 seed wrapped up

The Green Bay Packers clinched a playoff bye and the No. 1 seed in Week 17 with a win over the Minnesota Vikings. Their situation usually pushes teams to rest their starters, especially those that have missed a month of practices due to a broken toe, but likely MVP Aaron Rodgers says he will play.

“This is the first game that my toe got through the game without any issues, no pregame painkiller shot, so I’m feeling good. I’m happy about it. There was definitely a time a few weeks ago when we started to project and think if we could get the one seed, it could be two-plus weeks of rest, but I’m going to play next week and I expect Davante (Adams) to play and our guys to play, so we’re looking forward to finishing off the season on a high note and then getting the bye.”

Rodgers doesn’t believe his toe will be a problem moving forward and keeping the offense rolling is more important than the rest. Head coach Matt LeFleur didn’t sound quite as sure about not resting his starters, but also didn’t like the idea of two weeks without live snaps. After the game LeFleur said, “I’d say my gut is that these guys are going to play at least a little bit next week.”

The question now appears to be, how much will the starters play? They do get a Lions team with nothing to play for and one that Rodgers easily put away in Week 2 with four touchdown passes on just 27 attempts. He could likely solidify his numbers for bonuses and MVP voting, get the win by halftime and then rest.