Joe Burrow says he will not play in Week 18

By Chet Gresham
Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals calls out instructions in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals have a shot at the No. 1 seed, but the likelihood of both the Chiefs losing to the Broncos and the Titans losing to the Texans is pretty low. It appears to be too small of a chance for the Bengals to risk an injury to their star quarterback Joe Burrow against Myles Garrett and the Browns. Burrow told reporters on Wednesday that he won’t play in Week 18, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

