Joe Burrow says he will not play in Week 18

The Cincinnati Bengals have a shot at the No. 1 seed, but the likelihood of both the Chiefs losing to the Broncos and the Titans losing to the Texans is pretty low. It appears to be too small of a chance for the Bengals to risk an injury to their star quarterback Joe Burrow against Myles Garrett and the Browns. Burrow told reporters on Wednesday that he won’t play in Week 18, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Joe Burrow says a mental rest Week 18 is needed. "It's just as big, if not bigger, than the physical part."



He says it's been nice to sleep in until 7am this week. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 5, 2022