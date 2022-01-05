Trail Blazers PG Damian Lillard to miss at least three more games

Portland Trail Blazers PG Damian Lillard will miss at least the next three games due to his lower abdominal tendinopathy, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon. Dame has been sidelined due to the injury and it’s been affecting him for most of the season. Lillard will be evaluated in one week to determine what next steps are for the point guard.

Lillard has been sidelined since New Year’s Eve due to the injury and has missed games earlier in the season as a result. The Blazers are also without G CJ McCollum, who is continuing to recover from a collapsed lung. The Blazers take on the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

For Wednesday night (and moving forward), the Trail Blazers will turn to Anfernee Simons to carry the offense. He’s coming off a career-high 43 points against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday as chalk. Simons is up to $5,100 on DraftKings for Wednesday’s slate and should be a very popular play in tournaments. The pivots would be to Norman Powell ($7,000) and Nassir Little ($4,600). Both have some value as leverage off of Simons. Most lineups will use Simons as a one-off play.