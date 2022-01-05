Giannis Antetokounmpo out Wednesday vs. Raptors due to illness

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo in Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Raptors due to the power forward having an illness. At the moment, it seems as though this is a non-COVID issue for Antetokounmpo.

#Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for tonight's game vs. the #Raptors with a non-COVID related illness. — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) January 5, 2022

Even with Antetokounmpo out, the Bucks will be heavy favorites against the Raptors with Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday still in the mix. The line will shift a bit towards Toronto but bettors should be good to stick with the Bucks on moneyline plays. Milwaukee has played shorthanded in a lot of games this season and usually finds a way to get the job done.

The Bucks did have issues earlier in the season where Middleton was ruled out with a non-COVID illness before eventually being ruled out with the virus. Antetokounmpo has already been in the league’s health and safety protocols this season and could find himself there again if the Bucks eventually do find out he does have COVID-19.