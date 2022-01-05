Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson officially declares for 2022 NFL Draft, favored to be No. 1 pick

Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has declared for the 2022 NFL draft, per his social media. Hutchinson was one of the team’s top players and is expected to be a high first-round pick in the draft.

Hutchinson was part of a fierce Wolverines defense which led the school to the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. The defensive end even wound up in Heisman Trophy contention after his three-sack showing against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Michigan defeated Ohio State for the first time since 2011 in large part due to Hutchinson’s exploits. He also had a three-sack performance against Penn State in another one of Michigan’s signature victories.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Hutchinson is the current favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick at -110. He’s ahead of Oregon Ducks star Kayvon Thibodeaux, who was originally slated to be the top pick by many draft experts.