NFL seeking backup options for site of 2022 Super Bowl amid COVID restriction concerns

The 2022 Super Bowl is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 13th at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. However, the NFL is busy making contingency plans in case COVID restrictions cause any hiccups along the way. WFAA News noted Wednesday that the NFL has reached out to AT&T Stadium officials to see if they could serve as a backup this coming February. The Cowboys home stadium is, in fact, available on February 13th should it be needed.

Though NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy has noted that they look into backup venues every year, the most recent news comes amid the most recent surge of COVID-19 cases nationwide. The latest mandates in LA require that those 5 years and up show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test before entering busy attractions.

Despite the recent outbreaks, the NFL has continued operations within SoFi Stadium as recently as Week 17, when the Chargers hosted the Broncos. It’s likely that AT&T Stadium won’t be the last backup inquiry as COVID cases surge across the country.