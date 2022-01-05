Davante Adams doesn’t expect to play a full game in Week 18

Green Bay Packers All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams said on Wednesday afternoon that he does not expect to play the entire game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, per Tom Silverstein. Adams further elaborated by saying that he would if asked and would sit the entire game if asked.

Fantasy football implications

With the Packers having the No. 1 seed locked up in the NFC, there’s no need for Adams to play the entire game, let alone one quarter. It would not be a surprise to see the All-Pro wide receiver at least play a series or two as the Packers won’t be back on the field until the NFC divisional round.

The perennial Pro Bowl receiver has been an outstanding player once again this season, tallying 117 receptions (162 targets) for 1,498 yards and 11 touchdowns. When the Packers played the Lions in Week 2. Adams had eight receptions (nine targets) for 121 yards.