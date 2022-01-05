 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Michael Carter not practicing Wednesday in Week 18 with concussion

We break down the news that Carter is in concussion protocol.

By Chinmay Vaidya
NFL: DEC 26 Jaguars at Jets
New York Jets Running Back Michael Carter runs for 38 yards during the fourth quarter of the National Football League game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets on December 26, 2021 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.
Photo by Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Jets attempt to close the season strong when they meet the Buffalo Bills in Week 18. The Jets have shown some flashes offensively in their rebuild, with one of those flashes being rookie running back Michael Carter. He did not practice Wednesday as he works through concussion protocols.

Fantasy football implications

Carter has been the lead running back in New York for a while now, but he’s likely going to be monitored closely this week. Carter could see time off as he’s dealing with a concussion and the Jets are out of the running for the playoffs. Look for Austin Walter and Ty Johnson to take over the team’s top running backs if the rookie is unable to clear concussion protocol ahead of the Week 18 contest. They’ll likely split touches if Carter doesn’t play. Carter is a prized player in keeper and dynasty formats for fantasy football.

