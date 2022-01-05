Michael Carter not practicing Wednesday in Week 18 with concussion

The New York Jets attempt to close the season strong when they meet the Buffalo Bills in Week 18. The Jets have shown some flashes offensively in their rebuild, with one of those flashes being rookie running back Michael Carter. He did not practice Wednesday as he works through concussion protocols.

Jets injury report:



DNP: Braxton Berrios (quad), Michael Carter (concussion), Chuma Edoga (ankle), Sheldon Rankins (knee), Greg Van Roten (non-covid illness)



LP: Jamison Crowder (calf), Ashtyn Davis (back) — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) January 5, 2022

Fantasy football implications

Carter has been the lead running back in New York for a while now, but he’s likely going to be monitored closely this week. Carter could see time off as he’s dealing with a concussion and the Jets are out of the running for the playoffs. Look for Austin Walter and Ty Johnson to take over the team’s top running backs if the rookie is unable to clear concussion protocol ahead of the Week 18 contest. They’ll likely split touches if Carter doesn’t play. Carter is a prized player in keeper and dynasty formats for fantasy football.