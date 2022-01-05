Julio Jones limited in Wednesday’s practice for Week 18 with hamstring injury

The Tennessee Titans can clinch the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the playoffs when they face the Houston Texans in Week 18. The Texans beat the Titans earlier this season, so there’s always the chance Tennessee drops another game to its division rival. Julio Jones, the Titans’ shiny offseason addition, was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a hamstring injury.

#Titans injury report much shorter than previous months (doesn't include IR).



Julio Jones was limited (hamstring). pic.twitter.com/hiiW05kjyd — Jill Jelnick (@JillJelnick) January 5, 2022

Fantasy football implications

It has been a disastrous season for Jones, who forced his way out of Atlanta only be relegated to a tertiary option in Tennessee. A.J. Brown remains the team’s top receiver, while Derrick Henry is now back from his foot injury and expected to get significant touches. Jones has made some spectacular catches and does have a 100-yard game but this has easily been his worst NFL season. Jones is not worth starting in any Week 18 fantasy matchups and doesn’t have much future value in keeper and dynasty leagues.