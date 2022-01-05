Braxton Berrios doesn’t practice on Wednesday for Week 18

New York Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios was unable to practice on Wednesday due to a quad injury. Berrios was able to play through the injury last week, as he caught 8-of-12 passes for 65 yards and a touchdowns, adding another touchdown on the ground.

It would seem likely that Berrios will be able to play this final game after playing through the injury las week, but it would be good to see him get some work on Thursday. The weather in Buffalo is going to be windy and rainy and chilly, so there are obstacles for Berrios to yet again put up strong numbers like he has been.

Fantasy football implications

Berrios has three touchdowns over the last three weeks as well as a return touchdown, as he has been a force with the ball in his hands. He’s still on a team with a weak overall offense and scoring opportunities and big plays aren’t going to be common, as he hasn’t topped 73 receiving yards in a game all season.