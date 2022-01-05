Nick Chubb gets in limited practice on Wednesday for Week 18

Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb was limited at practice on Wednesday due to chest and ribs injuries. Chubb did not show any signs of injury in Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fantasy football implications

Chubb did not do much in last week’s game against the Steelers’ defense as he was held to 58 yards on 12 carries and one target. There isn't much for the Browns to play for on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Therefore, it would not be a surprise to see Chubb not playing this week and the Browns going with Kareem Hunt or rookie Demetric Felton in the backfield. When the Browns and Bengals last played in Week 9, Chubb went off for 137 yards on 14 carries and two scores. He also had two receptions (two targets) for 26 yards. Johnson was the backup RB in that game and only had 16 yards on eight carries.