Josh Jacobs gets in limited practice on Wednesday for Week 18

We break down the news that Josh Jacobs was limited at practice on Wednesday for Week 18.

By Jovan C. Alford
Josh Jacobs #28 of the Las Vegas Raider runs the ball during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 2, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs was limited at practice on Wednesday with a ribs injury. Jacobs suffered the injury in last week’s win against the Indianapolis Colts.

Fantasy football implications

The former University of Alabama running back managed to record 63 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown, along with four receptions (four targets) for 17 yards in last week’s win over the Colts. It was the third consecutive week that Jacobs had 50-plus rushing yards.

Despite him dealing with a ribs injury, we shouldn’t expect the young running back to sit with the Raiders having a chance to get into the playoffs. The Raiders will have to beat the Los Angeles Chargers to punch their ticket into the postseason.

In their first meeting back in Week 4, Jacobs posted 40 yards on 13 carries, along with five receptions (five targets) for 17 yards. The Chargers have not done a great job stopping the run this season, which makes Jacobs a solid RB1 option.

