Damien Harris limited with hamstring on Wednesday for Week 18

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris was limited on Wednesday with a hamstring injury. This is actually very good news, as he appeared to tweak the injury last week and then sat out the rest of the game late. Of course, the Patriots were up huge on the Jacksonville Jaguars, so getting him out of the game appears to have been mostly precautionary.

As long as he’s back at practice on Thursday, there’s no reason to doubt he will play in Week 18 against the Dolphins. The Patriots need a win, because they can really fall in the playoff seeding if games fall against them.

Fantasy football implications

Rhamondre Stevenson has played well, but Harris has remained the lead back. Both have fantasy appeal, especially if the team gets up on the Dolphins like they did on the Jaguars last week. Play both of them, but prioritize Harris as long as he’s ready to go.