Elijah Mitchell doesn’t practice Wednesday in Week 18

We break down the news that Mitchell is tending to a knee injury.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Houston Texans v San Francisco 49ers
Elijah Mitchell of the San Francisco 49ers rushes during the game against the Houston Texans at Levi’s Stadium on January 2, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers defeated the Texans 23-7.
The San Francisco 49ers face a win-and-in situation when they meet the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18 of the NFL season. The 49ers need a victory to get into the playoffs, and they’ll likely need their top running back to have a big game to get that win. Elijah Mitchell, one of the discoveries of the season, did not practice Wednesday with a knee injury.

Fantasy football implications

Mitchell was limited ahead of suiting up in Week 17, so this could be a maintenance day for the running back who is still nursing the issue. If he fails to log a practice Thursday and Friday, this could turn into a real problem for the 49ers. Mitchell has been a fantasy star this season when healthy, taking over for the injured Raheem Mostert in San Francisco’s backfield. If Mitchell is unable to suit up against the Rams, look for Jeff Wilson Jr. and JaMycal Hasty to get most of the touches out of the backfield.

