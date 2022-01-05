Kareem Hunt limited in Wednesday’s Week 18 practice

The Cleveland Browns have been eliminated from playoff contention but they’ll want to close out the season strong when they face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18. The Browns are starting to get some key players back from injury, including running back Kareem Hunt. He was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice after being inactive Monday against the Steelers.

This indicates safety John Johnson III (hamstring) and nickelback Troy Hill (knee) are expected to return to #Browns practice today and RB Kareem Hunt (ankle) and S Ronnie Harrison Jr. (ankle) are expected to continue to practice after being inactive Monday night vs. #Steelers https://t.co/NMWhHywLZs — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) January 5, 2022

Fantasy football implications

With Nick Chubb also being limited in practice, the entire Browns backfield is worth monitoring ahead of Week 18. D’Ernest Johnson and Demetric Felton could have some value even if Hunt and Chubb are cleared, as the Browns might want to see what both backs can offer going forward. Hunt remains a risky fantasy play for those managers still in contention, as he is not guaranteed much usage and is dealing with an injury. With Baker Mayfield out, this entire offense becomes even more difficult to trust in fantasy formats.