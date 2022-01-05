 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Chase Edmonds misses Week 18’s Wednesday practice while James Conner is limited

We break down the news that Edmonds and Conner are working through injuries in Week 18.

By DKNation Staff
Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams
James Conner of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates after his third quarter touchdown with Chase Edmonds against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California.
Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals have clinched a playoff spot already but want to finish the season strong against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18. The Cardinals can still improve their seeding, so they’ll be hoping to get a win in the final week.

Fantasy football implications

Edmonds and Conner have split carries out of the backfield, with the latter getting more redzone touches while the former mans the space between the 20s. Edmonds has more receiving value but has a bigger hurdle to climb as he didn’t practice Wednesday. With his touchdown potential, Conner is the stronger fantasy option this season. Edmonds does have more worth in PPR formats, though managers will want to monitor his status for the rest of the week. If both running backs end up sitting out in Week 18 against the Seahawks, Eno Benjamin would be the lead running back for the Cardinals and would merit fantasy consideration.

More From DraftKings Nation