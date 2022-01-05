Chase Edmonds misses Week 18’s Wednesday practice while James Conner is limited

The Arizona Cardinals have clinched a playoff spot already but want to finish the season strong against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18. The Cardinals can still improve their seeding, so they’ll be hoping to get a win in the final week.

Wednesday’s injury report for Cardinals-Seahawks: pic.twitter.com/9x7aeljhXE — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) January 6, 2022

Fantasy football implications

Edmonds and Conner have split carries out of the backfield, with the latter getting more redzone touches while the former mans the space between the 20s. Edmonds has more receiving value but has a bigger hurdle to climb as he didn’t practice Wednesday. With his touchdown potential, Conner is the stronger fantasy option this season. Edmonds does have more worth in PPR formats, though managers will want to monitor his status for the rest of the week. If both running backs end up sitting out in Week 18 against the Seahawks, Eno Benjamin would be the lead running back for the Cardinals and would merit fantasy consideration.