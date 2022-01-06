Aaron Rodgers status: Who will play in his place for the Packers in Week 18?

The Green Bay Packers clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 37-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. It’s their second season in a row locking down the top NFC spot, and with that they’ll secure home field advantage all the way up until the Super Bowl, should they make it that far. It also means they get a first-round bye with the newer 14-team playoff format that was implemented last season.

The Packers have one game left in the regular season as they pay a visit to the Detroit Lions in Week 18, but they essentially have nothing to play for since they already locked up the top seed in the NFC. Coach Matt LaFleur may choose to rest several players, including QB Aaron Rodgers, who’s been nursing a toe injury and could use all the rest he can get before playoffs start.

It’s possible Rodgers starts the game and does not play all four quarter, or he could just sit out entirely. Either way, expect backup QB Jordan Love to at least get some significant playing time, if not the start. He hasn’t seen a ton of action this year, though he did take the reins for a bit in the fourth quarter in their Week 17 win over the Vikings. He completed two of four passes for 50 yards, while running twice for another 11 yards. His lone start all season came in Week 9 in Rodgers’ absence, when he completed 19-of-34 for just 190 yards, an interception and a touchdown.